Playing By His Rules?: Key Notes and Quotes From Mario Cristobal in Preparation for Pitt

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC) has all its attention on Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-2 ACC) heading into their first afternoon matchup of the season.

Not only is UM coming of one of the most emotional games of the season, they have grown from it.

Now, head coach Mario Cristobal prepares for another game against a team that has a lot to say about him and the program. Cristobal continues to take the high road, but also knows that more things will be said in the future rather than now.

Cristobal Continues to Say No. 1 Means Nothing

After being ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2002, the Hurricanes are at the top of the mountian. However, the mountian doesn't end in October, Miami is looking to play well into January. Moreover, Crisotbal is happy that they are at the place they are at, it's just the rankings is just a distraction if you look at it for to long.

The relevance is great," Cristobal said. "I think that comes to another form decide from the rank. I think that, I think all of us think right the rankings will only matter when the last game of the season was played. So as it relates to that, that's part of the best answer I could give. It's the one that, to me, makes the most sense and, you know, and all of a sudden an interesting answer, a juicy one.

Exiting The Week "Relatively Clean"

The biggest opponent the Hurricanes have faced all season has been injuries. For the first time all year, they have made it out without anyone getting seriously hurt.

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"On top of that as well, from an injury standpoint, we came out relatively clean," Cristobal said. "And it's the first time in a long time we get that. So, that being said, probably the biggest here, a couple guys being sick, the flu's going around and whatnot, but that's come and gone, and I think we're going to be in a good spot."

Mario Cristobal said Ja'boree Antoine is progressing but is not close to returning. Likely would not be till the end of the season. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 19, 2026

On Cleaning Up the Penalties in the Second Half

Coming out of the bye week, Miami played an undisciplined game that cost them early against the Seminoles. Moreover, the wild, like manner of the game bothered Cristobal.

However, in the second half, there were no wild penalties against Miami, and it was a positive sign for the future.

"We did a poor job in the first half. We really put ourselves in terrible situations. And on top of that, I think our average starting position was at the 8-yard line. So if you combine those two things, that's really at start. So I think it was as simple as, let's do what we do. We were uncharacteristically penalized in the areas that we'd been through.

"I'd preached discipline and post-snap composure and just made a conscious decision, right? You're responsible for your own self-determination. And we came out of halftime, I think, as a more focused football team.

"We were just a little bit wild, you, a little bit out of character and not. And I think the more that we focused on doing our job, to save where our people were, we want to play out a time, I think that the plays performance in general, just became more consistent and led to better result."

Playing By His Rules?

On one side of the coin, one coach understands what happened in the offseason, and the other thinks that he knows what happened. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi still has feelings about Miami trying to get his quarterback during the offseason.

#Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on Mario Cristobal and Miami trying to poach QB Mason Heintschel in the offseason:



“If the NCAA can’t get a hold on it and Congress can’t get a hold on it, there’s nothing you can do. He’s playing by his rules and we’ll try to play by our rules.” #H2P pic.twitter.com/5EflT2Scry — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) October 19, 2026

However, questions revolving around this didn't get asked of Cristobal for one simple reason: Cristobal doesn't care, and he ended up with a better quarterback. It will be bulletin board material for Miami, but outside noise won't affect his team's process.

"We don't worry about, what, teams, programs, media say about us," Cristobal said. "I mean, our complete focus is on practice and preparation and giving ourselves the best chance to be 1-0. And, when we say 1-0, it's not just the game. It's all the things leading up to the game, because you really play the game before you play the game, right? And to me, it's always on the coaches.

"Their greatest responsibility is to conduct elite practices, because if it happens in a game, it has to have a drill, and it needs to mimic as close as humanly possible to what it looks like in the game: the speed of it, the distribution of the defense, the alignments, the assignments, the angles, and whatnot.

"And the focus is completely—you have to go 1-0 at those things, whether it be Indy, seven-on-seven run, block destruction, one-on-one, twos on twos, five-on-four, seven-on-seven, all that stuff before you can cut it loose on Saturday.

"So, in a noisy world where everything moves really, really fast, and I'm sure their phones and whatnot and inboxes are flooded with all kinds of messages, both good and bad, let's get it back to the fact that we are extremely grateful to be at the University of Miami and have this opportunity that we have, and the only way to maximize it and honor it is by playing our butts off. And the only way to play our butts off is to keep our mouths shut and go prepare."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.