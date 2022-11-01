Post Game Review: Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers

Coming into their Week 9 matchup with Virginia, the Miami Hurricanes needed a win, badly. In a knockdown, dragged-out defensive battle that was almost too ugly to watch at times, the Canes clawed their way to that victory. That 14-12 win puts the Canes back at .500 in both overall and conference record, which is respectable (more or less).

It was fitting that this contest played out on Halloween weekend, because the offense in this ACC clash was nothing short of horrifying. Neither team scored a touchdown. Not in regulation, not in any of the four overtimes. Never. The only time the ball crossed the plane was on Miami quarterback Jake Garcia's game-winning two-point conversion in 4OT.

Despite gaining less than 300 total yards, the Canes found a way to win and that will count for a lot going into their next battle.

Offense

Nobody expected Miami to light the world on fire against Virginia with Garcia stepping in for the injured Tyler Van Dyke. The Hurricanes' offense hasn't exactly been show-stopping in 2022, but they usually manage at least one touchdown. Instead, the Hurricanes made it to the finish line on the leg of kicker Andres Borregales, who was outstanding, knocking down all four of his field goal attempts.

On a positive note, Miami managed the hang on to the ball for the entire game, a dramatic turnaround from the Canes' eight-turnover performance against Duke a week prior. Garcia may not have lit up the scoreboard, but he didn't give Virginia any extra chances. He'll continue to gain confidence under center and he's shown that he can be a capable passer, it'll just be a slightly bumpier road than most Miami fans would like.

To their credit, the Canes put forward a solid running performance, led by running back Henry Parrish's 113 yards. They may not have put any touchdowns on the board, but the Hurricanes' ability to run played a big part in time of possession and keeping their defense fresh.

Defense

Defensively, Miami actually has a clear-cut identity. The U's front seven is one of the best in the conference and the Canes rank tied for fifth in the nation in sacks with 29. That battalion attacks by committee, with a different player taking the lead almost every week.

Against Virginia, that player was Leonard Taylor. The sophomore defensive tackle obliterated the Cavaliers' offensive line, totaling six tackles, four for loss, and 1.5 sacks by the game's end.

The secondary looked good, especially in the overtime periods, with corner Tyrique Stevenson breaking up several key passes. In all, Miami tackled well, covered well, and rushed the passer well. The defense deserves every bit of the credit it's getting for the win.

Special Teams

Borregales was Miami's leading scorer, accounting for 12 of their 14 points. He went head to head in a battle of the place kickers with Virginia's Will Bettridge, and Borregales prevailed. Without his sharp aim, that ugly win would likely be another gruesome loss in Miami's disappointing season.

Punter Lou Hedley was especially busy, punting eight times on the day. He rocketed just about every one of those and kept Miami. in good field position throughout the day. The Canes won't miss much about this season, but they'll sure miss Hedley when he graduates.

