Hurricanes Prove There Are No Gators In The Swamp; Napier Still Fishing For Excuses
The Miami Hurricanes went swimming in The Swamp and found there were no Gators. Maybe a few crocodiles, but definitely no Gators. That does not mean Crocodile coach Billy Napier isn't on a fishing expedition for excuses.
After Saturday's career-altering drubbing at the hands of the Hurricanes, Napier was collecting his thoughts in his post-game press conference.
"I don't have a lot of excuses," Napier said. "I think we struggled to produce any running game outside of one explosive."
First of all, excuses are for losers. An excuse is a justification for not doing something. Napier was looking to justify his team's undisciplined, horrific performance,
"Miami outplayed us, the out-coached us, and give them credit," Napier said, "I do think there are things we can do better. There's no question there were mistakes made."
Those comments were all before Bayou Billy fielded his first question. Perhaps, he should have left his opening statement and left. It did not get any better,
"It's embarassing, to be quite honest with you. That's how I feel. That's how our kids feel," Napier said. "There's no excuses. Keep our mouths shit, show up and work. We have to do better."
Napier might not have too many chances to improve. His seat is very hot. There are odds in Gainesville, or Canesville as Miami fans now call it, that Napier doesn't last the season.
"I'll have more answers for you on Monday, but sitting in here right now," Napier said. "I have no excuses for you."
Napier then tried to take the high road and praise Miami for dismantling his program.
"You've got to give Miami some credit," Napier said. "They've got a good football team."
Some credit?
"I was surprised, and I do think that we have better football in us," Napier said. "I think that's the message.:"
He sounded like a dead man walking and his press conference was pathetic. He was a beaten man.
"I think you've got to be a man and you have to take responsibility for the things that we can do better," Napier said. "If you really care about the team, you'll work at it.
"Today is disappointing, not only for myself but for the entire team and organization and for our fans and for all the people that care about this place," Napier said. "Like I've said before, I've got conviction about the young men that we have on our team, I think we have better football in us. But we have to go prove that. We have to go do that.
'I think ultimately we've got to take a good look in the mirror, I think as coaches and players," Napier said. "What can we do to get a better outcome."
The crocodiles might not give Napier time to fix all that ails the program.
It might be left to his successor.