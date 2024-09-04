Miami's Cam Ward Named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week
A senior transfer made his first career appearance with the Hurricanes this past weekend and led Miami to a 41-17 win at in-state rival Florida by accounting for 418 total yards and three touchdowns. The West Columbia, Texas, native helped the Hurricanes amass 529 yards of offense which is the most by a Miami team against an SEC opponent since 1981.
Through the air, Ward was 26-for-35 (.743) for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 33 yards (11.0 per carry). For his efforts, he also was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and the Maxwell Award’s National Player of the Week.
Leading receiver Xavier Restrepo knows that they have special player on their roster and loves everytime he steps on the field with him
"There's not much to say, he's just a special player. Since the day he came, he’s been very talkative, very vocal. The team has trusted him with everything. There's a reason why we trust him. You've seen this Saturday. But I mean, he's a great leader, great chief, you know, and I mean, we're all fully behind him. And again, we can't wait to take the field again with him," Restrepo said.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior became the first Hurricane quarterback to pass for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first start since at least 1979. His 385 passing yards also set a new record for a Hurricanes debut.
