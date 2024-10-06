The Best QB In The First Half Was From Miami, But He Plays For the Cal Bears.
Fernando Mendoza looked like the Heisman candidate in the first half. Cam Ward a mere pedestrian. The Canes trail at the half 21-10. They must find a way to get the vertical passing game on track, or it is will be a long flight back to Miami.
Mendoza, a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, the same school Miami coach Mario Cristobal attended, tore the Miami defense apart with the long ball. He led three touchdown drives in the first half. They all contained a big play.
Ward could not get much going in the first half. Instead of looking like a Heisman candidate he looked like a freshman making poor decisions. He was throwing the ball off of his back foot which caused the ball to sail on the sideline routes. His timing was off on most of his throws.
It did not help Ward's cause when Isaiah Horton dropped a touchdown pass on a long ball. Horton had both hands on the ball and could not come up with the reception.
The offensive line has already given up four sacks to a Cal defense which has been spectacular. Everything Shannon Dawson is dialing up has been answered by Cal.
To say Miami has to regroup at halftime is an understatement.
The Bears will get the ball first after halftime. Miami needs a stop.
Miami started the second quarter down 14-7.
On their first drive of the second quarter, the Canes drove as deep as the Cal 28-yard line. On 4th and 12 Miami elected to kick the field goal. Andy Borregales converted the 46-yard effort and Miami cut the lead to 14-10.
Miami has to stop relying on Borregales field goals and find the end zone. Miami is constantly leaving points on the field.
The field goal would hurt several plays later.
The Bears struck again as Mendoza threw a pass in the flat to Jaydn Ott and he raced 66 yards for a Cal touchdown with 8:00 left to play in the half. The play was on 4th and 1 from Cal's 34 yard line. Miami trails 21-10.
Miami had eight in the box to stop the run and Mendoza went up top and found Ott who had nothing but green grass in front of him. He was wide open and no one was present to make a tackle before he hit the end zone.
Miami really misses Damari Brown and Darryl Porter, Jr. at the cornerback slots.