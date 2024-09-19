What NFL Circles are saying about Cam Ward: Week Three
Another week, another nearly flawless Cam Ward performance.
The Canes handled the Ball State Cardinals 62-0, amassing 750 yards of total offense on the day. Ward ended the day 19-for-28 for 346 yards and five touchdowns and again with no interceptions. None of the five TDs being layups either, all going for greater than 17 yards, and 13 of his 19 completions going for over 15 as well.
Ward's meteoric rise up draft boards is no secret anymore. A bigger question at this point may be in the number one spot may be available for the transfer quarterback, with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck having a down week, and, the previous favorite, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers going down with an oblique injury that could cause him to miss time.
The weekend also boosted Ward's Heisman odds tremendously, as Ward now stands alone as the betting favorite for the sport's most prestigious trophy. Not only are his numbers gaudy, but his film continues to flash legit NFL blue-chip traits.
Every week Ward is putting some ridiculously high level stuff on tape, and it has the attention of the entire NFL Scouting world. The thing that continues to stand out is the ability he has to throw from any arm angle and slot, which has become increasingly important in the modern pro game.
Mock drafts have also started to treat Ward as a legitimate candidate for a high draft pick. Many large networks are projecting him as high as first overall in this weeks batch of early season draft projections:
Kyle Crabbs (33rd Team): 1st
Ryan Fowler (The Draft Network): 16th
Curt Popejoy (USA Today): 1st
Brad Crawford (247 Sports): 2nd
It's tough to hold September mocks with much of any weight, but the buzz is more than just talk after three weeks. As ACC play ramps up, expect Ward to have a large scouting presence in attendance to watch him and the now number-eight Miami Hurricanes try to continue their run to a conference title and playoff birth.
All that has mattered against these non-power opponents for Ward is to stay efficient, limit mistakes and play within structure to confirm the early season buzz around him as legitimate - and he has done so and then some.
We haven't quite reached ACC play yet, but the Canes will travel to the inside of the panhandle to Tampa Bay to face the South Florida Bulls in a possibly their biggest test yet. If Ward dominates again against a more formidable opponent, expect there to be much greater mainstream buzz to follow.