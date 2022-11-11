Miami Commits 'Bought In' to Hurricanes, React to Jaden Rashada's Decommitment

Miami's 2023 recruiting class took a hit early Friday morning, as quarterback Jaden Rashada, ranked as the third-best player at his position and No. 7 overall prospect in the country according to the SI99, flipped his commitment from UM to Florida.

Some have wondered if this move would cause a domino effect for the rest of Miami's commits.

This does not seem to be the case for the Miami commits that All Hurricanes has spoken to since Rashada's decommitment.

"Rest of the class is all bought into [head coach Mario] Cristobal and the direction the program is moving," tight end Reid Mikeska told All Hurricanes on Friday. "We all have faith in the coaches."

Cornerback Robert Stafford, who committed to Miami this past June, shared these sentiments.

"We buying in pretty good," Stafford said. "We all know it’s gonna be lumps in the road but we’re gonna get it right for sure."

Still, this decision by Rashada caught many by surprise, including Stafford.

"I was shocked but was happy for him because we're cool," Stafford said. "Me and him are friends so he did what’s best for him, [I] can’t be mad."

Tight end commit Jackson Carver was not as surprised, but he still wishes the best for Rashada moving forward.

"Can't say I was totally surprised, been seeing stuff about him and Florida recently," Carver said. "But [it's] definitely unfortunate and wish him the best of luck, he’s a great player and I know he’ll do good wherever he is."

Carver sent out a tweet in support of Miami quarterback commit Emory Williams on Friday morning.

Mikeska also has confidence in Williams.

"We have faith in Emory Williams," Mikeska said.

Offensive tackle commit Frankie Tinilau echoed similar remarks about Rashada and mentioned that Miami's pledges have to be "on the same page."

"I cannot be mad on what an athlete chooses for his career. I must remain focused on mine and continue to do what’s best for me and my family," Tinilau continued. "Going to miss him and wish him the best in the swamp. As commits, we have to come closer and make sure we're all on the same page."

Talented edge rusher and Miami commit Jayden Wayne also spoke to All Hurricanes about Rashada's decision.

"Happy for him. He has to do what's best for him and his family," Wayne said.

Added Wayne when asked how much he has bought into the vision that Cristobal and the rest of Miami's coaches have for the future of the program, "100%. I'm just looking at what they're doing on defense."

