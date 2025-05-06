Who Will Be the Starting Quarterback for Notre Dame Against Miami?
May has just arrived, but not too long ago was the national championship game where Notre Dame was fighting for a chance at history. And not so far away is the opening game against the retooled Miami Hurricanes looking to make a massive statement to start the season.
The Hurricanes already know who their quarterback is going to be to start the season, but do the Fighting Irish?
The departure of quarterback Steve Angeli has sparked a new quarterback battle between Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr when camp opens up in August. They have also moved Tyler Buchner back into the QB room to provide some extra depth.
The key now is who will be the guy the Hurricanes will look to ruin their starting deputre for the Irish. Between Carr and Minchey, the Hurricanes don't care who is back there as long as they are attacking in this new look defense.
Carson Beck is already throwing again and will be fully prepared to take on anyone coming his way. He won't have to do much in the game if the Hurricanes continue their game plan for this upcoming season — running the ball down the throats of whoever is in their way. A run game and a solid defense can win a championship, and the Hurricanes are being tested early this season to see if they have that championship pedigree.