The Next ACC Foe Standing the Way of No. 7 Miami after Crushing FAMU Victory

These early games are as important for No. 7 MIami as it for other teams around the country.

Yes, Miami crushed Florida A&M 77-7, and it was a spectacular watch; however, Wake Forest (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is coming off a 9-4 season and has started this season 2-0. It's another ACC foe the Canes will have to battle to boost it's stock in the conference.

Over the past two seasons, Miami has dropped two games that have nearly kept them out of the College Football Playoff. This season, they don't have those scary teams on the schedule, like Louisville, SMU, or Georgia Tech.

However, with the Demon Deacons coming up with one of the best young coaches in the conference and a QB with a chip on his shoulder, they could turn into a problem for the Canes.

They are coming off one of the best seasons in program history since the 11-3 year in 2021, and beating Purdue while their quarterback plays at a high level could give the Canes some pause.

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes are turning into one of the most dangerous teams in the country, even with some injury issues haunting them.

Miami's depth has become so valuable this very early in the season.

"It is invaluable," Head coach Mario Cristobal said. " I can't emphasize that enough. It is about playing football and not worrying about the scoreboard. I adamantly support playing players deep in to games to be developed. The guys that played tonight worked as hard as everybody else and they were itching for time.

"Unless you put them in the game, you aren't going to find out what they can do when the lights come on. We had that opportunity tonight and we took advantage of it as best we could."

The Hurricanes will be without three of their star secondary pieces. However, thanks to the team's depth and talent, they are a deeper team for the better.

It also helps that Miami's offense is the best in the country, keeping pace with Heisman hopefuls Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah.

Miami will battle the final off-schedule game of the season, playing on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. It will be another game where Miami needs to show that they are still one of the best in the country.

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