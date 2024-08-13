2024 Schedule Release: Miami Hurricanes Golf
University of Miami head golf coach Janice Olivencia announced the Hurricanes’ 2024-25 schedule Monday afternoon.
Last season, the Canes finished 9th in the ACC Championships and are looking to have a better outcome this upcoming season. The five golfers from last season's roster will return as an older and more experienced team.
Last season, the team was filled with freshmen and sophomores while being led by, Sara Byrne in her final year as a Cane. This year, someone will have to step up and replace the production she constantly brought to the green.
Full Schedule
Sept. 9-10 Cougar Classic (Charleston, S.C.)
Sept. 22-23 Mary Fossum Invitational (East Lansing, Mich.)
Oct. 4-6 Evie Odom Invitational (Virginia Beach, Va.)
Oct. 20-22 Mercedez Benz Intercollegiate (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Oct. 28-29 Hurricane Invitational (Coral Gables, Fla.)
Feb. 2-4 Therese Hession Regional Challenge (Palos Verdes, Calif.)
March 2-4 Mountain View Collegiate (Tucson, Ariz.)
March 10-11 Briar’s Creek Invitational (Charleston, S.C.)
March 28-30 Clemson Invitational (Sunset, S.C.)
April 5-7 ACC Championship (Greensboro, N.C.)
May 5-7 NCAA Regionals (TBD)
May 16-21 NCAA Championship (Carlsbad, Calif.)