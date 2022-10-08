Florida State Commitment Hykeem Williams Visiting Miami

The recruiting news is hot and heavy for the Miami Hurricanes with a plethora of top prospects visiting for the North Carolina game today. One of the visitors to see Miami host North Carolina is Ruben Bain, Jr., one of the top prospects in all of South Florida.

That is not surprising for Bain to be visiting Miami as he’s undecided with his college choice. Another prospect is a bit of a surprise.

Top-notch wide receiver Hykeem Williams is at Hard Rock Stadium to check out the action:

Playing for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan, Williams is no stranger to The U. He’s been on campus multiple times in the last year and head coach Mario Cristobal is not going to give up the fight to sign him.

This is of particular interest for a Miami team that needs a truly dominant outside receiver recruit. Williams fits the profile as he’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, possesses unusual quickness for a player his size, and also has a burst that will allow him to run by defenders.

RELATED: 2023 Miami Commitment List

And oh, he’s committed to Florida State. He made that decision in September, so why visit Miami now?

Intriguing.

He would also be a great addition to the Hurricane's class if they could win a prime recruiting battle for a prospect that’s currently in the fold for the Seminoles. It would also be nice to utilize Williams’ talents in the rivalry instead of having to go against it.

Perhaps today’s incredible prospect list will help turn Williams in favor of Miami. With prospects like Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph and Francis Mauigoa at Hard Rock Stadium as committed recruits, they will definitely be in Williams’ ear.



AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.