Top Recruits Visiting Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are having one of their bigger unofficial visit lists of the 2022 season today. Some of them are committed within the class of 2023, while other prospects are specifically coming from top prep programs like Fort Lauderdale (Dillard).

Here’s the list of visitors for today’s game, with commentary regarding the prospects below.

Nathaniel Joseph, WR, Miami (Fla.) Edison - 2023 - Miami commitment

Amari Ford, RB, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Ruben Bain, Jr., DE, Miami (Fla.) Central - 2023

Stanquan Clark, LB, Miami (Fla.) Central - 2023 - Louisville commitment

Micah Mays, WR, North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin School - 2023 - Wake Forest commitment

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2023 - Miami commitment

Antonio Tripp, OL, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2023 - Miami commitment

Jayden Wayne, DE, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2023 - Miami commitment

Desmond Ricks, CB, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024

Brandon Winton, WR, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024

Jerrick Gibson, RB, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024

Ernest Willor, DL, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024

Justin Scott, DT, Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius - 2024

Joseph Stone, WR/DB, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - 2024 - LSU commitment

Zaquan Patterson, S, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna - 2024

Liam Andrews, OL, Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School - 2024

Booker Pickett, Edge, Tampa (Fla.) Wharton - 2024

JT Taggart, Edge, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage - 2025

Recruiting Notes

*Ford is a dynamic player that can run and catch well. He’s not the biggest prospect at 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds, but he’s electric with the football in his hands.

Stanquan Clark, Miami Immortals 7v7 All Hurricanes

*Clark is committed to Louisville, but there’s a good chance that head coach Scott Satterfield is getting fired. Can the Canes flip him? He’s one of the fastest rising prospects in South Florida.

*Mays is a long and lean prospect with a high upside. Wake Forest did an excellent job of getting in on his recruitment early and gaining a verbal commitment. The Miami coaching staff is working to flip him.

*The overall group coming from IMG Academy is impressive, led by the commitments. The big goal is to add elite 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks to the group of committed players. He’s taking a long look at the Hurricanes and has been to campus before. He will likely be a national top 10 prospect for the class of 2024.

*Gibson and Willor are also big-time prospects from IMG Academy with a plethora of scholarship offers. Miami is in the hunt for both and continues to build relationships with each prospect.

*Scott is the rare 300-plus-pound defensive tackle that can move down the line of scrimmage and track down a screen pass. He’s a national recruit that will have his pick of schools. Good for Miami to get him on campus early in the process.

*Stone is one of the hardest working prospects in Georgia and already committed to LSU. That has not stopped Miami, or other programs, from attempting to flip him. Stone could play safety or the hybrid linebacker position.

*Patterson is a part of the talented junior class at Chaminade-Madonna that all have offers from Mario Cristobal and the Canes. He’s a versatile player that can play in the box or be a single-high safety that plays sideline-to-sideline.

*Andrews has garnered several offers from around the country and will be a top target for many programs.

*Pickett is a natural pass rusher that registered 22 sacks in 2021. He has vast potential as a true weak side defensive end.

*Taggart is the son of Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart. He’s a unique player that’s already 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. His recruitment is going to be highly competitive.

