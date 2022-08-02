Priority Prospect Damari Brown Hears from Cristobal 'Every Day'

Miami has been rolling in the class of 2023, grabbing national headlines en route to a top 10 national recruiting class.

Still, there are holes to be filled, like running back and surely in the secondary as things currently stand among the 16 commitments already on board. As per usual with Hurricane recruiting, however, top targets and local targets each remain at various positions.

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout defensive back Damari Brown, now over 6'1" as of Tuesday, continues to feel like a priority for The U.

"Miami is a team that stands out, they show love," Brown told All Hurricanes at the Broward County High School Football media day. "They make me feel like I'm a priority.

"Every day I'm hearing from (Mario) Cristobal and the defensive coaches."

The son of former Hurricane defensive back and national champion Selwyn Brown, there is quite the familiarity between the top local prospect and the semi-local program.

"I know he would feel pleased with me staying home," Brown said, before adding that he wants to make his own name no matter his collegiate selection.

Alabama, Clemson and Florida State are other programs that have been consistent with Brown, he reports, while LSU and Oklahoma also made his top six released in June. Most programs sent him written offers on August 1, the first day prospects can receive them nationally.

Brown took official visits to Alabama and Clemson in the month of June and will likely take more during the fall, likely surrounding big games, though none of the future trips are ironed out just yet.

The final three official visits he is to be allotted will go a long way towards determining the timeline for a commitment as well as the destination in searching for the place with a "family atmosphere" along with a focus on positional development.

"I'll probably won't wait until December," Brown said of a commitment. "If I know after my OVs (official visits), I'll probably decide then.

"It's about where my gut tells me. I've got to go to God about this."

