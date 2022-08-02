College football’s summer on the recruiting trail featured another drove of official visit windows in June and even more verbal commitments in the month of July.

It's fitting the initial Sports Illustrated class recruiting ranking would debut after the summer dust settles and as the calendar flips to August—always an unofficial signal that America’s favorite sport is set to return at every level.

This year, it appears there was an acceleration in the volume department for many programs. Most programs sit with at least one dozen commitments, while eight are sitting at 20 or more before the season kicks off. In the last cycle's August ranking, only half as many teams hit the 20-pledge threshold before the end of July.

As for how the higher volume affects the debut ranking, it doesn’t as much as one would suspect. SI’s rankings focus on premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

The upcoming SI99 prospect rankings are subjective, so the team recruiting rankings continue to follow suit on the road to National Signing Day 2023 in February.

1. Alabama

Verbal commitments: 17

Premium position pledges: 8

The Crimson Tide waited their turn to flip the recruiting switch this cycle, and the program has been emphatic every since. Not only is Alabama keeping considerable talent home, like elite secondary recruits Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell, but it has invaded Georgia for three of its top overall prospects in the class with safety Caleb Downs, quarterback Dylan Lonergan and running back Justice Haynes all joining the class in July. UA holds the top national QB class with Eli Holstein and Lonergan, and the top running back group with Haynes and now Richard Young on board over the weekend. The secondary and offensive line units will eventually compete near the top as well.

2. Ohio State

Verbal commitments: 19

Premium position pledges: 7

The Buckeyes just landed their glaring missing piece, at least positionally, in Elite 11 quarterback Brock Glenn. Beyond that, Ohio State boasts the top wide receiver haul nationally with Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Bryson Rodgers and Noah Rogers all in the fold. Its secondary class is also likely among the country’s best, though Florida native Dijon Johnson will no longer be a part of it after a weekend decommitment. The offensive line and tight end units are also noteworthy to date.

3. Notre Dame

Verbal commitments: 20

Premium position pledges: 7

Despite missing a quarterback at the top of the class, the Irish haul has stars at just about every other spot already on board. The trenches are as balanced as one may expect, with class headliner and pass rusher Keon Keeley leading the way among big bodies. Strong positional units in the secondary and at wide receiver should perhaps excite Notre Dame fans most in that difference-makers are joining the program from the state of Texas in safety Peyton Bowen, cornerback Micah Bell and wide receivers Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James.

4. Texas

Verbal commitments: 20

Premium position pledges: 7

Arch Manning’s late June commitment has elevated Texas all the way into the top five nationally with two big and talented position groups at wide receiver and along the offensive line, including the commitment of a blue-chipper who picked Texas without it being a public finalist in Payton Kirkland. The sneaky strong position group Steve Sarkisian's staff is building, though, is in the defensive backfield, where safety Derek Williams and cornerback Malik Muhammad will profile among the very best at their respective positions.

5. Georgia

Verbal commitments: 18

Premium position pledges: 5

Even in bypassing on the quarterback position after Manning opted for Texas, this Georgia class already contains the type of elite defensive recruits one would expect after the dominant unit on the field led Kirby Smart's program to the national title in January. The four-man secondary group could profile as the best nationally, led by high-floor cover corner A.J. Harris and do-it-all safety Joenel Aguero, each summer pledges to the program. The linebacker group may be even better with balance, speed and instant-impact prospects Troy Bowles, Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen set to be the next wave of off-ball stars in Athens.

6. Clemson

Verbal commitments: 18

Premium position pledges: 7

The defensive line haul coming to Clemson won’t draw the headlines the class of 2020 did, but the group could bring a similar combination of immediate impact players, pass rushers and size. Headliner Peter Woods, who can rush the passer outside or on the interior, also projects as one of the best individual recruiting wins for any program in the cycle as Dabo Swinney’s staff went into Nick Saban’s backyard for one of the best in the state of Alabama. Elite 11 QB Chris Vizzina and a strong secondary class also stand out with CU’s group.

7. Oklahoma

Verbal commitments: 19

Premium position pledges: 7

The Sooners surged into the top 10 of the initial 2023 ranking with nine July commitments, including trench additions Adepoju Adebawore and Derrick LeBlanc on defense along with top tackle prospect Cayden Green on offense. Jackson Arnold looks like the future of the quarterback position with a combination of size, raw arm talent and production to his name, too. OU kicked off August with a strong optical win at a premium spot in landing Austin (Texas) Westlake pass rusher Colton Vasek over rival Texas.

8. Miami

Verbal commitments: 16

Premium position pledges: 7

Where the Hurricane class lacks defensive line and secondary talent, it makes up for with one of America’s top offensive line, quarterback and tight end classes. The pass-rusher group could eventually challenge among the nation’s best, too, based on two July commitments in Malik Bryant and Jaden Wayne. Winning the Francis Mauigoa battle on July 4 profiles as one of Mario Cristobal’s signature wins along the offensive line, of course, his specialty position having played and coached it himself. Even better for Canes fans is the fact that Mauigoa is pushing for more UM prospects at IMG Academy, arguably the most talented high school program in the country.

9. Tennessee

Verbal commitments: 19

Premium position pledges: 7

Electric quarterback prospect Nico Iamaleava headlines the Vol class but he's far from alone. In fact, the UT group looks strongest on defense to date, led by pass rushers Caleb Herring and Chandavian Bradley. Tight end pledge Ethan Davis will debut in the SI99 rankings among the top tight end recruits nationally, and the rest of the pass catcher class is coming along nicely. Needs remain along the offensive line and defensive interior.

10. Penn State

Verbal commitments: 18

Premium position pledges: 6

As the program searches for a passer, the Nittany Lions have secured one of the most talented secondary classes in the country, led by a quartet of Southern safety recruits in former Alabama pledge Elliot Washington, Conrad Hussey, Dakaari Nelson and King Mack. The trenches are also a clear strength, with a strong foundation on the offensive line and a few dynamic pass rushers already in the fold.

11. Arkansas

Verbal commitments: 23

Premium position pledges: 7

SI will probably remain higher on Arkansas quarterback pledge Malachi Singleton than most, especially with such a high floor as a winning dual-threat talent (who also finished the Elite 11 as the sixth-best QB by our count). Beyond him, Sam Pittman's program has high volume in the trenches, a great tight end class and a massive secondary haul already committed. If you're into sleeper recruits, T.J. Metcalf could one day project as the captain of the Razorback defense from his safety post.

12. USC

Verbal commitments: 13

Premium position pledges: 3

By the end of the Trojan haul, should it retain commitments of course, quarterback Malachi Nelson and receiver Zach Branch could wind up No. 1 at their respective positions nationally. Branch pairs with Makai Lemon for an ideal one-two punch for Lincoln Riley on the outside while spot recruiting wins like linebacker Tackett Curtis and mauling offensive lineman Micah Banuelos could become foundational pieces at positions of need.

13. Florida

Verbal commitments: 16

Premium position pledges: 7

The Gators capped July on a tear on the trail, particularly within state lines, snagging four skill position commitments over the weekend including speedy wide receiver Aidan Mizell and former Miami commitment Andy Jean. Almost quietly, UF has built a very strong secondary and wide receiver class that could grow in strength sometime soon. Throw in a flip of high upside quarterback Marcus Stokes from Penn State, and July went about as well as any Billy Napier follower could have hoped.

14. LSU

Verbal commitments: 17

Premium position pledges: 7

Another program still hunting for a future QB1, the Tigers still wound up as one of the summer's biggest winners in pulling in a dozen new commitments since June began. None felt bigger on offense than wide receiver Jalen Brown, one of the nation's fastest players at any position. Defensively, the pass-rushing unit has seen recent upgrades in Dashawn Womack and Jaxon Howard, two out-of-region wins for Brian Kelly at his new post. Better production closer to Baton Rouge, and the Tigers could be looking at an eventual top-10 group.

15. Cincinnati

Verbal commitments: 21

Premium position pledges: 6

The class after that historic playoff run is coming together as many would have expected. Luke Fickell's program has a massive defensive back haul already on board, littered with wins over Power Five suitors like Daeh McCullough and Amare Snowden, among others. The offensive line haul is strong, and Elite 11 Finalist Brady Drogosh could be one of the more interesting long-term developments in a loaded quarterback class nationally.

16. Baylor

Verbal commitments: 23

Premium position pledges: 7

The Bears loaded up relatively early in the class and are holding strong at the end of the summer in numbers and quality talent. Elite 11 passer Austin Novosad continues to be its headliner and despite continued flip attempts by others, he was back in Waco recruiting for BU over the weekend. The Bear class has gems at many spots, like offensive tackle Zay Robinson, but the back-seven defensive class is where the strength of the class lies. Retaining Novosad's pledge, which he affirmed Monday night, may be Baylor's biggest individual recruiting win under Dave Aranda.

"The coaching staff was a huge reason and the relationships I have with them as well as how I fit into the program and offense," Novosad told SI Monday. "Another reason is the academics and what the Baylor degree can do for me after football is over."

17. Washington

Verbal commitments: 19

Premium position pledges: 8

The hottest Pac-12 program of the summer was Kalen DeBoer's, corralling 15 of its 19 pledges between June and July. Among them, the Dawgs got their quarterback in the ultra-productive Lincoln Kienholz, in addition to a secondary group with some star power at the top in Louisiana native Curley Reed. The secondary haul and offensive line group are all but wrapped up before anyone's first game kicks off this month, with the D-line unit potentially next up.

18. North Carolina

Verbal commitments: 15

Premium position pledges: 7

UNC has done very well within state lines in 2023, and it has hit on several pass rushers closer to home, addressing a clear need under Mack Brown moving forward. The offensive skill spots are off to a strong start, too, led by another Carolina native in quarterback Tad Hudson.

19. Texas Tech

Verbal commitments: 23

Premium position pledges: 5

Joey McGuire surged early in the recruiting cycle and still holds the bulk of his first full class intact, filled with Texans, to date. The trenches are filled to the brim while offensive skill players are also coming in droves, including five pass catchers already committed. Chris Palfreeman is the only receiver being brought in under 6', but he also happens to be one of the fastest football players in the state.

20. Oregon

Verbal commitments: 12

Premium position pledges: 6

The Ducks have the smallest class among the top-25 programs on this list, so of course the star power is prevalent within it. It starts with SI's Elite 11 MVP in Dante Moore and one of the nation's most gifted wide receivers in Jurrion Dickey, but there is also a big secondary haul already on board. The Ducks have raided Pac-12 territory to put it together, too, with recruiting wins in Washington (Caleb Presley), Arizona (Cole Martin) and Nevada (Kodi Decambra) committed. The Ducks need more trench talent to ascend later in the year.

21. Louisville

Verbal commitments: 12

Premium position pledges: 5

The Cardinals have won some of the most surprising far-from-home battles in the class in commitments Piece Clarkson, Aaron Williams and DeAndre Moore (from Calif.), along with Rueben Owens (Texas) and more. Five future Cardinals are from the Golden State, the same amount of commitments Scott Satterfield has on board from the actual ACC footprint. Owens, arguably the top running back in America, was among the most unexpected commitment wins nationally when he decided in late June.

22. Iowa

Verbal commitments: 17

Premium position pledges: 8

The Hawkeyes have built the class one may expect under Kirk Ferentz to date. The skill group is solid but half of the class is made up of trench talent, led by national in-state recruit Kadyn Proctor at offensive tackle. The Hawkeyes also boast one of the better one-two running back commitment packages to boot in Khalil Tate and Kendrick Raphael.

23. Northwestern

Verbal commitments: 20

Premium position pledges: 5

At one point in the late spring, the Wildcats were the hottest recruiting program in the country. The program didn't add a July pledge but already built a top-25 class by that point, thanks to great work along the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense. Northwestern won battles in 10 different states to make up their current group, led by Texas defensive lineman Ashton Porter, perhaps a sign that the program will continue to recruit above expectation under Pat Fitzgerald.

24. Pitt

Verbal commitments: 17

Premium position pledges: 8

A top-10 quarterback in Kenny Minchey and near-complete hauls at wide receiver and offensive line should have Pitt fans confident that the ACC title run of 2021 was no fluke on that side of the ball. Beyond Minchey, individually, there are intriguing defensive additions throughout the secondary also in the fold.

25. Duke

Verbal commitments: 25

Premium position pledges: 7

The biggest recruiting class in America for a first-year head coach? Sure, the Blue Devils are taking chances within this class. But there are building blocks for the future sprinkled throughout the haul, including one of Texas' top running back prospects in recent commitment Marquise Collins, who totaled more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage as a junior.

Honorable mention: Texas A&M, Iowa State, Stanford, TCU, South Carolina

The class recruiting rankings will be updated each month through National Signing Day in February.

More from SIAA Football: