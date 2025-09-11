Full List: Miami Set to Have Over 20 Recruits Visiting No. 18 USF
No. 5 Miami will take on No. 18 USF in another massive matchup for the Canes this season, but it is also a great opportunity for recruiting some of the best Florida talent in the area.
After No. 6 Notre Dame, the Hurricanes wowed the talent at the game and gave a few to question their minds about where they would want to go to school.
That could happen again with the Hurricanes having over 20 current commits and other prospects in attending for another ranked game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Class of 2026 visitors
- RB Javian Mallory (West Boca Raton) — First Miami commit in the Class of 2026. Four-star all-purpose runner.
- LB/EDGE Jordan Campbell (Miami Northwestern) — Miami commit. Top-150 nationally per On3 Industry (and top-10 linebacker).
- OL Canon Pickett (Tampa Bay Tech) — Miami commit. Interior OL standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 325 pounds.
- DBs Jontavius Wyman & Cortez Redding (Jonesboro, GA) — Miami commits in the secondary from Georgia. Wyman flipped from UGA in April and Redding joined in July.
- LB Justin Edwards — Miami commit.
- DB Jaelen Waters — Four-star commit. Former FSU and UF pledge. LSU is still in contact.
- DL Frederic Sainteus — 3-star FAU commit.
Class of 2027 visitors
- WR Ah’Mari Stevens (Miami Central) — Miami commit and the first pledge in the Class of 2027.
- TE DeMarcus DeRoche (Cardinal Gibbons) — Miami commit. Stands in at 6-foot-6-inches.
- S Jaylyn Jones (Western HS) — Miami commit and four-star safety.
- DT Jamar Thompson (West Boca Raton) — blue-chip DL target.
- LB Debonaire Johnson; DBs Trezavant Boyd, Sherrod Gourdine, Turmarian Moreland, Jemari Foreman and Damari Jerry.
- WRs Wesley Winn, Jamal Robinson Jr., Jacob Thomas, Khamarian Young.
- QB Trent Seaborn (Thompson, AL) — National 2027 QB with offers from Bama/Clemson/UM; previously visited Miami June 20. MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year and as an 8th-grader led Thompson to an Alabama 7A title. Efficient distributor (72% in 2023)
Class of 2028 visitors
- QB Neimann Lawrence (Miami Northwestern) — early five-star type with Miami interest longstanding. Has had game-day trips since last season.
- ATHs A’Mir Sears & Aden Johnson — top national underclassmen on the list.
- TE Peter Pierre & WR Tromon Isaac Jr. (Chaminade-Madonna) — rising South Florida pass-catchers.
- LB Steven Moore — third trip to Hard Rock stadium this season.
- Front-7/DB group: DL Meshi Dobson (top 25), DEs Nicky Arcaro and Ty Kirkpatrick, DB Za’Kari Johnson.
Class of 2029 visitors
- QB Malik Leonard (Chaminade-Madonna)
- Jeffrey Oneal, DL Jaelin Coach, and DB Sidney Milcent — South Florida prospects.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.
