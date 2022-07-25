Skip to main content

Local 2024 QB Adrian Posse Says Miami Will Make the Cut

Miami (Fla.) Columbus quarterback has become a national recruit

New is the theme for Adrian Posse

The big class of 2024 quarterback prospect is at a new high school, Miami (Fla.) Columbus and his recruitment has a resetting feel to it given the coaching turnover in 2021 and how early he became a recruited prospect back in 2020. 

New offers, like Auburn in June, continue to come in for the 6-foot-4 passer, but others have been closer to confirmation of older offers considering many programs after him have changed regime. 

Miami is one of those, and Posse got a closer look at Coral Gables in late June while workout out at the Legends Camp among other elite 2024 recruits the program is in on. 

"It was good, I loved the temp they had there," Posse told SI's John Garcia, Jr. recently. "The coaches were fired up because there were a lot of ballers out there. It was a blast.

"(Mario) Cristobal is a great coach, he played back at my high school."

Working with multiple UM staffers while at the event, Posse was able to overlap with new quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce the most while in town to camp.  

"He was alright, he taught me a lot of things I had to work on," the rising-junior recruit said. "He told me I had a great stride, great strength in my arm and accuracy. He can't wait for me to work out with him again."

 A busy summer slate saw Posse stop in for workouts at Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee, SMU and several others. More than a dozen offers are to his name at this point but the picture is getting a bit clearer. 

The Hurricanes appear in the mix for the long haul with the local standout. 

"Miami is one of my top schools right now," Posse said. "Hometown team, great coaching staff, head coach played at my high school and that relationship is there. 

"I'll drop the rest of my top schools soon." 

Posse, who has played at three Miami-Dade schools since his eighth grade season at Miami Christian, has no timetable for a verbal commitment. 

Adrian Posse

Posse after working out at Legends Camp.

