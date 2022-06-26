Mario Cristobal Expects Recruiting Momentum for Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Saturday's Legends Camp at Miami had former Hurricanes in attendance like Michael Irvin, Reggie Wayne, Jeremy Shockey, Greg Rousseau, Randall “Thrill” Hill, Duke Johnson, Deon Bush and countless others.

With all of them back, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has the type of individuals that he wants to be around the Miami program to bring back The U -- similar to when the program was at its best.

Naturally, recruiting was a heavy topic at the Legends Camp, too.

"It means you don't sleep," he said ahead of the 9:00 am start time. "We have official visitors on campus, approximately 12, another probably 18 to 24 unofficials. I don't know how many campers we are [at], probably 250, 300. So there's a lot going on and it's awesome because the energy and the authentic, genuine interaction with our players, the legends, our coaches and our people, our current players, it's priceless.

“You know, it's what Miami has always been built upon. I remember coming out here to Greentree practice field and watching those guys practice, that's what attracted me to come to Miami, you know? I love the way they work. So we try to get our guys around work as much as possible so they understand that this thing that we do, this football life is about work. It's about doing things the right way as it relates to every facet of your life."

With top targets like quarterback Jaden Rashada, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and defensive back Joenel Aguero soon to come off the board, emphasizing Miami's uniqueness has been critical in hosting elite prospects.

There is a sense of more momentum on the way for the program on the trail. Heading into the weekend, it had added three new commitments in June (Jackson Carver, Reid Mikeska, Emory Williams).

"The momentum is strong, we feel it in the form of our players and their training sessions, we feel it in the form of the community, the fanbase," he said. "Certainly [feel it] in recruiting, we feel like a strong wave of momentum [is] coming hopefully here soon. So, all in all, just keep putting in work."

Cristobal also made sure to point out a lack of fluff in that process, especially in the rise of cars in photo shoots and other gimmick elements of the modern recruiting process. The cars, in particular, have become prevalent at programs like Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan State and others.

"Somebody asked me why I mentioned Ferraris and whatnot," he said. "You know, when we went to dinner last night with our recruits there were 14 Ferraris parked in the parking lot. I don't think we need to take photos beside those to emphasize what we're trying to do at the University of Miami."

Mario Cristobal addressed the media about former Miami players, as well as what's going on with recruiting.

There’s also the new investment in the Miami Football program overall, which Cristobal addressed directly.

"What it is, it is exactly what Miami should be doing and progressing at a certain rate to get where we want to g," he said. "I don't know if that makes sense but c'mon man, we all know what Miami is, let's not kid ourselves. We just have to get back to work to get to where we want to get to, and people realize that. You know, there's no fluff, we're not head-faking anybody. we're putting the truth on the table.

“Who we've hired, what the investment is in the university, the work our players are doing right now. Those are the steps, right? Some of them are painful [and] you can't skip them, I get it. I'm good with it, I'm good with it. But that's why I'm here. You know I live [for] this, you know I live for the University of Miami, and luckily I'm surrounded by a lot of people that feel the same way."

