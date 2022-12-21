CB Cormani McClain Reportedly Not to Sign With Hurricanes on Early Signing Day

Miami commit and highly ranked cornerback Cormani McClain will not sign his letter of intent with the Hurricanes on Wednesday's Early Signing Day, according to his mother in a Twitter post.

247Sports' Steve Wiltfong reported on Wednesday that Colorado, now under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders, has reached out to McClain's camp.

McClain is considered by many to be the top defensive back in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He is listed as the No. 2 overall player and top defender in his class by the 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound cornerback committed to Miami this past October over offers from Alabama, Florida and others. This pledge to the Hurricanes came as a surprise to a lot of people, as many recruiting analysts projected McClain to pledge to the Gators.

As a senior, McClain totaled 15 tackles and two interceptions in nine games at Lakeland (Fla.), according to Max Preps. In his sophomore and junior campaigns at Lake Gibson (Fla.), the defensive back recorded 15 interceptions.

The reason for McClain deciding to push back his signing has not been reported or announced.

Here is a scouting report on McClain:

One of the nation's best overall players, McClain earned 57 offers during the recruiting process. He selected Miami over Florida and Alabama, citing his reason as comfort with Miami's coaching staff and players, as well as honoring his grandfather. With McClain's length and change of direction, he can be an immediate impact player and ball-hawk in the Canes' secondary. Few prep prospects will move on to the college ranks with as much expectation as McClain.

