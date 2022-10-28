The Backstory: Cormani McClain's Decision to Pick Miami

Why did Cormani McClain decide to pick the Miami Hurricanes over the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide?

There are many people with their own version of why he chose the Canes, and I have mine as well.

From the beginning of McClain’s recruitment through his Miami commitment, this is my personal account of the events and information that were presented to me during that time.

It’s a unique backstory that began with some personality points to consider, finding the right contacts to trust, and ultimately a grounded commitment ceremony with McClain putting on a Canes’ hat. So, here’s what I learned over the past two-plus years about McClain, and what went into him being a Miami commitment on Thursday night.

Living in Central Florida, it’s been a bit easier to come directly in contact with him and those around his recruitment. That’s why what really transpired with McClain may not be as well known to people from outside of the greater Polk County area.

Let’s go back to my first time seeing McClain play seven-on-seven. “Who the heck is that?”, I remember saying aloud.

Here’s a sophomore in high school with arms like tree limbs and the speed and quickness necessary to play practically any skill position. His play screamed elite talent. That said, talking with him in person, and especially during an interview, McClain was and remains a shy and private young man.

He would happily talk about football technique, training, how he likes the grind of the game, and anything else that didn’t relate to recruiting. Why? He never seemed to enjoy the limelight of recruiting like so many other prospects.

It’s also a big reason why his situation was so difficult to pin down regarding where he was leaning or going to go to college. Short answers to even basic questions were the norm. McClain was always respectful, yet a prospect who consistently kept his cards close to the vest.

McClain was obviously happy about all the offers he was receiving — 57 in total as of his commitment ceremony — but that never resulted in him talking much about the offers, who his leader was, or anything of that sort. By the start of his junior season of high school, it was clear that McClain’s recruitment was going to be a bit different in terms of direct intel. That’s also why a scout needs to reach out to trusted contacts.

When in doubt, talk to the locals. That’s an old adage about picking a restaurant in a town a person has never been to before. In McClain’s case, that was true as well.

There were multiple people in and near Lakeland that let it be known to me that Miami was a real player in McClain’s recruitment. Again, not just one, but multiple. Just about everyone kept saying Alabama or Florida from inside the recruiting industry, but those were people outside of the Lakeland area. The locals were not all singing that tune with McClain, albeit all of them that I communicated with acknowledged UF being in serious play.

By all accounts, McClain absolutely had a great relationship with Florida cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, as well as others on the Florida staff. He was familiar with the Gainesville campus and all of the traditions UF possessed. That was still also true with Miami and numerous coaches on its staff like head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke, as well as Miami’s culture and history as a college football program.

I was even told that Miami probably led for McClain, and that was this past summer before his senior season. At that point, I truly started to believe the Canes would sign him.

When McClain took an official visit to Miami on June 24, it also helped to solidify what was learned prior. He was not going to waste his time with an official visit if he was not seriously interested in going to Miami.

Then, there was the X-factor in finding out what was going on with McClain’s decision.

Ask mom.

Before his senior season, McClain transferred to Lakeland (Fla.) High School. During one of his practices in August, there was a chance to ask the basic question about what Kaishay White’s son was looking for, as we were both watching the Dreadnaughts practice.

She made it clear. McClain wanted to be around players he felt comfortable with, and wanted to evaluate each group first-hand to decide for himself. I must say, that’s refreshing.

McClain went to see UF, Bama, and UM this fall, as White had said he would to help finalize where he wanted to play college football. The following tweet also leads back to that point, as it was a decision maybe by McClain himself.

That led to the final stage of McClain’s recruitment, the actual commitment ceremony on Oct. 27 in Lakeland. Everyone in the recruiting industry thought McClain was a lock for the Gators.

McClain was not there to drag it out once the announcement time came. He made a few comments in thanks to God and those around him, and boom! He picked up the Miami hat and everyone seemed stunned.

Well, almost everyone. He had decided well before yesterday’s ceremony that Miami would be his college home. Speaking with a source before pulling McClain aside for some intel from the recruit himself, I was told that this decision was made at least two weeks ago.

“He kept it in his inner circle.”

As to why everyone was still picking Florida, I do not know. I never heard the definitive reasoning for that thought process. It was a widespread thought, however, seen by the predictions made across the landscape.

Heck, even I had concluded that UF was the choice with so much fodder leaning towards the Gators landing McClain’s commitment. I should have known better and trusted my sources. That’s on me.

When I finally spoke with McClain in private, I asked him, ‘“Why Miami?’”

A relieved McClain leaned over and went into honoring his grandfather by going to Miami, but did not go into much detail, remaining true to himself, as it should be. Even if he had offered more to the story, that’s McClain’s style and it’s better left alone. He’s been cool with me for over two years so I’m happy to gain some additional insight, even if it is just a little bit.

There's nothing wrong with honoring one’s own family member either. He did also go back to his mother’s prior point, too.

In a loud and bustling environment, McClain once again leaned over and said with a big smile, “I think I can come in and start at Miami.” He talked briefly about being comfortable with everyone there, coaches and players. Amen to that, as it stood directly in line with his mother’s answer in August.

In the end, McClain’s recruitment was one of the most difficult to gauge that I’ve been around. Even knowing the people that mattered most, it was never a so-called sure thing that anyone would know much prior to commitment day. McClain proved that.

Good luck to McClain at Miami. He’s a good young man and has a chance to do special things in Coral Gables.

