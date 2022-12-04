Skip to main content

Miami Hurricanes Flip 2023 DL Joshua Horton from North Carolina

Horton brings size and a strong interior presence to Miami's defensive line.

The Hurricanes have continued adding talent to their defensive line, this time in the form of class of 2023 prospect Joshua Horton

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defender had been committed to North Carolina since August, but other programs continued to pursue him despite his pledge. 

Miami's pursuit of Horton began this past September 30, when the Hurricanes offered him amidst a strong senior season at one of the most talented programs in the Atlanta area, Langston Hughes High School. The defensive lineman then checked out UM on a gameday visit on October 22, when the Hurricanes took on Duke.

Despite Miami's loss, Horton appeared to have been impressed by his visit, as the 'Canes have continued to trend in the right direction for him since then. Auburn was also involved in his recruitment, as Horton visited the Tigers twice this season.

Horton is a pivotal contributor to the undefeated Panthers, who are set to play in their state finals next Friday against Gainesville (Ga.) High School. This season, Horton has totaled 114 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Horton is the 22nd verbal commitment in Miami's star-studded 2023 recruiting class. His pledge comes only days after edge rusher Collins Acheampong flipped his pledge from Michigan to the Hurricanes. 

With the early signing period beginning on December 21, head coach Mario Cristobal and Miami's staff are doing whatever they can to replenish the Hurricanes' roster after a disappointing 2022 season.

