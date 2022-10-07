Miami Hosting Top Underclassmen From Dillard

There’s been a resurrection of the Miami Hurricanes' recruiting efforts with the commitments secured in the class of 2023. Getting a good headstart on the classes of 2024 and 2025 is pivotal as well.

For head coach Mario Cristobal and the Canes to elevate the roster to where it needs to be, being proactive with young recruits helps to build relationship bonds that can lead to signed letters of intent.

Antione Jackson is already committed to Miami from the class of 2024. All Hurricanes

That’s why it’s good that Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard recruits are headed to see Miami host North Carolina this weekend. In addition to Miami’s 2024 cornerback commitment Antione Jackson, who is likely to be in attendance, here are more expected prospects to come to Hard Rock Stadium from Dillard’s underclassmen group, in alphabetical order:

Armondo Blount, Edge, 6-3, 250 pounds - 2025

This is a young man that will absolutely be a national recruit and his offer list is already impressive. Beyond Miami offering Blount, he has earned additional offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee among others.

His best attribute is debatable, but sheer football instinct is certainly at or near the top of the list. Watching Blount in person or on film shows a player that chases down the ball carrier by way of taking good angles. He also arrives in a bad mood. Definitely a defensive-minded prospect that will challenge to be ranked inside the nation’s top 10 by every major scouting service.

Tarrell Greene, LB/DL, 6-3, 240 pounds - 2025

Despite being a player that’s been a middle linebacker, some believe this young man will eventually place his hand in the dirt and become an edge defender. His frame certainly fits that mindset.

Regardless of position, much like Blount, Greene finds the ball and lays a lick. He’s powerful and explodes through opposing players with the ability to sink his hips and deliver a considerable blow. He’s an intriguing prospect that has a chance to see his recruitment grow.

With his frame and style of play, seeing teams like Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon on his offer list is not surprising.

Joshua Lloyd, Edge, 6-2, 230 pounds - 2024

Playing on the opposite side of Blount, Lloyd is another quick-twitch edge defender that’s hard for opposing teams to handle. He can play outside linebacker at the next level or grow into a full-time defensive end.

Lloyd’s ability to use his hands has gotten better and better, and he finds his way into the backfield by making good decisions near the line of scrimmage. A really cerebral player in addition to his natural gifts, he has offers from several programs including Michigan State, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Missouri and Pittsburgh among others.

Anthony Smith is a big-time prospect. All Hurricanes

Anthony Smith, IDL, 6-2, 335 pounds - 2025

One cannot teach size. Smith has it. He also possesses incredible quickness for a young man his size. A scout that’s watched him move in space will agree with that, make no mistake.

He’s not just some giant space eater either. Smith can absolutely get after the quarterback. That’s what makes him a special prospect and one that Miami is hard after.

For comparison, Smith is at least somewhat like former Hurricanes’ nose guard Vince Wilfork, who went on to be a special player in the NFL for the New England Patriots (2004-2014) and Houston Texans (2015-2016).

Smith is going to end up being one of the most heavily recruited players in the class of 2025, and already has earned offers from Miami, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Syracuse and Missouri among others.

