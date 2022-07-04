Miami 2025 DT Recruit Anthony Smith Impresses at Legends Camp

2025 DL Anthony Smith talks his goals for his sophomore season at Miami's Legends Camp this past weekend.

After Miami Hurricanes defensive line and associate head coach Joe Salave'a concluded a drill, he shifted his attention towards 2025 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard defensive tackle Anthony Smith and offered the rising sophomore some additional instruction.

The two were with each other during Miami's Legends Camp for around 15 minutes. Then, Salave'a and Smith reconnected after the camp and continued to meet with each other.

Legends Camp was a success for the 2025 defender. He looked sharp throughout individual drills and was able to beat offensive linemen on numerous occasions during one-on-ones.

Smith's relationship with the Hurricanes began on June 2, when he was offered by Miami. His offer came through contact with his high school coach, not UM directly.

Along with the Canes, Smith also holds offers from Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Indiana, and Arkansas among others.

Smith has high expectations for his sophomore season at Dillard, a program that rosters multiple Miami targets along with Smith, including 2023 running back Chris Johnson and Miami's first 2024 commitment, cornerback Antione Jackson .

"10 sacks," Smith told All Hurricanes on Saturday when asked about his individual goals for his sophomore campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman will hope to help lead the Panthers past the second round of states in 2022, a round which Dillard lost to Homestead (Fla.) High School in 2021, 28-14.

Smith will look to continue making a name for himself heading into his high school season. Aside from Miami's Legends Camp, he also made appearances and made highlight-worthy plays at the Alabama and North Carolina State camps this summer, plus really impressed during a spring practice session, as the following video signifies:

With Smith's overall athleticism, size, and natural feel for the game of football, he's likely to be one of the nation's most highly touted defenders for the class of 2025. The good news for Miami, Smith is now familiar with the campus, facilities, coach Salave'a and members of the Miami staff overall.

