Insight On Mark Fletcher's Abilities & What Miami Hurricanes Fans Can Expect From The Newest Commit

Within eight days, the Miami Hurricanes have revolutionized the future of their backfield. First, the Canes received a verbal commitment from Fort Lauderdale Dillard's Chris Johnson. He's among the fastest high school players in the country. Then, Miami earned a pledge from American Heritage star Mark Fletcher. At 6-1, 225 lbs, Fletcher adds a power element that should perfectly compliment Johnson's quickness.

To help me fully understand and articulate the impact that Fletcher will make in orange and green, I sat down with longtime recruiting analyst and Fan Nation staple Brian Smith.

"This is a grown man," Smith said. "He's always been a big kid but he has streamlined his body. He is a player that is best between the tackles but he's very good after contact. Just because you're a big back does not mean you automatically break tackles. He runs with power. As one college coach told me, Mark, despite his size, has the ability to sink his hips and move laterally. Most guys that are 215 to 230 don't do that very well. Mark can do that. That will not only help him as a runner, but in pass protection."

Smith believes Fletcher will pick up Miami's playbook more quickly than most freshmen would, given his impressive football IQ. "He's going to have a higher level as a freshman than very few other backs could match. He'll be an in-between the tackles guy. He's faster than people think and he's dedicated. He will be a good back in every situation for the Canes."

Fletcher and Chris Johnson will join Henry Parrish, TreVonte' Citizen and Don Chaney Jr in the 2023 Miami Hurricanes backfield. Parrish was the starter for most of 2022 and was productive behind an inconsistent offensive line. I believe Citizen can be the best of that trio once he's fully recovered from August ACL surgery. Chaney can be a beast when healthy, but his poor injury luck has been his worst enemy thus far.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.