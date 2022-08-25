Miami Hurricanes Recruiting: Jackson, Johnson and More Dillard High Updates

Photo: Chris Johnson; Credit: All Hurricanes

After signing current freshman defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly within the past recruiting class, there’s plenty of additional talent for the Miami Hurricanes to recruit at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard.

Here’s a look at a few of the top prospects from Dillard that the Hurricanes and other programs are targeting. The Panthers feature a loaded roster.

Class of 2023

There are quite a few talented seniors, with offensive tackle Rico Jackson (several Power 5 offers), wide receiver Tastean Reddicks (Oregon State commitment), and wide receiver Arthur Jenkins (Florida Atlantic commitment) just being a few of them. There’s one that is receiving the most attention, however.

Miami and Ole Miss are two schools going hard after running back Chris Johnson . The talented senior was rocking Miami gloves, wristband, and a bright orange Hurricanes shirt.

Chris Johnson, Fort Lauderdale (Dillard) running back and top target for the Hurricanes. All Hurricanes

He is still in the process of lining up official visits while evaluating his options. Johnson made it known on Wednesday that he is done taking unofficial visits as well. He is going to take his time with his college decision.

Class of 2024

Miami cornerback commitment Antione Jackson was locked in today during practice. While sticking to working on his assignments, he made mention that he will be at Miami’s home opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Edge defender Joshua Lloyd is an old school player that wants to play downhill and hit someone in the backfield. His effort, play after play, is noticeable. It’s also caught the attention of programs like Notre Dame, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Missouri, and Iowa State among others that have offered thus far.

At roughly 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Lloyd could be a pass rusher or off-ball linebacker in college. He also possesses a 4.3 GPA so that will certainly help his recruitment.

Class of 2025

Already a national recruit, defensive end Armondo Blount looks the part and plays the part. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound edge rusher consistently shows not only power, but excellent lateral mobility. He ran down plays from behind and was stout at the point of attack as well.

Bount is going to be one of those rare recruits that ends up with 40, maybe even 50 offers. Like Lloyd, he’s an excellent student with a GPA north of 4.0 so that’s also going to attract a lot of college coaches. The good news for Miami would be that Blount is planning to head to see Miami’s first game with Jackson.

Armondo Blount, edge rusher for Fort Lauderdale (Dillard) All Hurricanes

Even with Johnson at Dillard, there’s another talented running back that’s getting attention from schools. Notre Dame and Colorado offered Jaquari Lewis, a 2025 RB that has plenty of speed himself (Johnson ran 10.45 earlier this year, but Lewis can run quite well, too).

Lewis is a modern running back that can run inside or outside, and also catches the football out of the backfield. Once the ball is in his hands, he can make defenders miss or gain extra yards after contact.

Last week, Lewis scored two touchdowns during the 28-14 victory over Miami (Norland). He could be a school that several programs eventually offer.

Perhaps the most intriguing prospect for the Panthers also comes from the class of 2025, and that would be nose guard Anthony Smith. All 6-foot-1 and 335 pounds of him.

Dillard nose guard Anthony Smith All Hurricanes

Do not be fooled by Smith's size. He consistently beats blockers to the gap he wants to penetrate and then tracks down the ball carrier with his quickness and speed.

He’s another national prospect inside of Dillard’s front seven. He already has Power 5 offers and will be a national prospect.

