Elite 11: Canes QBs Williams, Rashada Place Top 10 in SI's Pro Day Rankings

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- The Elite 11 Finals got a bit more intense on Wednesday evening with the group of 20 passers partaking in the Pro Day Challenge — 20 reps, up-tempo when applicable, attacking every level of the field while testing each quarterback's arm strength, ball placement, processing and mobility.

Miami Hurricanes 2023 quarterback commits Emory Williams and Jaden Rashada graded highly among the signal-callers in Sports Illustrated's day two rankings., both finishing in the top ten

SI graded the passers on individual throws on a scale of 1-3, with a score of "1" representing an off-target throw, a score of "2" representing a catchable ball and a score of "3" representing a money throw in stride and on time. Money throws served as the tiebreaker when rankings were determined.

3. Emory Williams - Miami Score: 53 Money throws: 14 Williams excelled at both the short and intermediate throws. In fact, he was arguably the most consistent from those two categories. His footwork improved from Day 1 to Day 2, and it helped him to throw to areas of the field with even better timing and rhythm. Williams is charging up the rankings for Elite 11, completing nearly as many "money" throws as the top two competitors of the evening.

Williams' 14 money throws were the third-most of all contestants, only behind Pro Day co-champions JJ Kohl (Iowa State commit) and Dante Moore (uncommitted). Williams made the mix of routine passes and difficult tosses to different areas of the field necessary to separate himself from the pack, displaying some improvement with deep ball consistency in addition to his excellence on throws under 20 yards.

Only two quarterbacks — Baylor commit Austin Novosad and Purdue pledge Rickie Collins — finished without a 1-graded throw, and Williams was among the group of five passers (Kohl, Moore, Avery Johnson and Tulane commit Jaxon Smolik) to only post a single 1.

Williams' breakout showing on Wednesday follows a solid debut ranking of No. 13 in SI's day one grades, higher than many expected for the late-blooming prospect out of Milton (Fla.).

Rashada, meanwhile, finished in a three-way tie for seventh place with Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey and Southern Cal pledge Malachi Nelson.

T-7. Jaden Rashada - Miami Score: 50 Money throws: 12 It was a bounce-back workout for the new Miami commitment, who threw some of the most on-point third-level balls compared to his peers. Rashada got hot and had things working in his favor toward the middle of the session, especially with the 7-cut routes along the sidelines and a few while on the move. The arm talent is there and when he’s on, few look cleaner in delivering the ball mechanically or efficiently like the California native can.

As noted in All Hurricanes' scouting report following Rashada's UM commitment, the Pittsburg (Calif.) product can generate some of the best and most effortless velocity of any quarterback in this class.

That was no different during the circuit. Rashada's ability to zip it was evident in the short game, with each variation of the deep corner, the comeback, the rail shot and both in-breaking end zone routes, although he applied adequate touch when needed on those passes.

Rashada didn't have a perfect night, however, posting 1s on a couple of RPO/play-action concepts and dealing with some placement inconsistency on several of his 2s.

That being said, Rashada's top-ten finish will push him up the scoreboard for SI's Elite 11 composite rankings, which will be released at the conclusion of the event. Admittedly flustered following the hectic closure of his recruitment, Rashada debuted at No. 16 in SI's day one grades.

