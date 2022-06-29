Elite 11: Day 1 Analysis on Canes Commits Jaden Rashada, Emory Williams

Photo: Emory Williams (left) and Jaden Rashada (right); Credit: Zach Goodall

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- Day 1 of the 2022 Elite 11 Finals is in the books and the pair of Miami pledges on hand each made an impact right out of the gate.

Many eyes were on Jaden Rashada during and after the event while others shifted attention to Emory Williams, the first 2023 QB to go public with a commitment to The U.

All Hurricanes and Sports Illustrated were on hand Tuesday for the first workout and broke down flashes each passer made while ranking the 20-prospect field after the first of three workout days at the annual and prestigious quarterback event.

Williams came in at No. 13, showing improvement as the event wore on.

"The recent Miami commitment showed a natural release from the pocket, when stepping into throws, or outside the pocket," SI wrote in its day one rankings "A good athlete that quickly gained depth during his pass drops to help get into his throwing motion quickly. Williams had multiple back-of-the-end zone passes that were clean and on time. He has a soft touch for passes over the linebackers and in front of the safeties and drew consistent praise from the Elite 11 staff in the process."

Rashada started off slow but finished with big flashes ahead of being tabbed No. 16.

He admitted to All Hurricanes that he wasn't at the top of his game, still flustered by the dramatic end to his recruitment, but that he looks forward to bouncing back in the coming days with a clear mind now that he's in a competitive mode.

"Rashada had an up-and-down opening day, but rallied towards the end and finished very strong," SI said. "His arm talent is undeniable, and his ball placement is without a doubt elite. He was a bit inconsistent throughout the day, especially on the move. It was difficult for him to string multiple good throws together, but he also made some of the best throws of the day as well. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him have a bounce-back Day 2."

Miami was the only program with multiple quarterback commitments working out in Los Angeles. Wednesday evening's workout will be a pro day throwing script, in which each passer works through the same 15 or so throws, one after the other. All Hurricanes will have staff on hand for more coverage.

