Emory Williams Goes In-Depth on Miami Hurricanes Pledge

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - The Miami Hurricanes have a quarterback commitment for the class of 2023 that not many people know much about. It's time more was known about quarterback Emory Williams .

READ MORE: Day 1 Evaluations for Miami QB Commitments Williams and Rashada

With the Elite 11 Finals as a place to conduct a face-to-face interview, it was encouraging from multiple angles. That includes learning about the laid-back and humble personality of the Milton (Fla.) High School signal-caller.

Q: Emory, what’s your current height and weight?

Williams: “I’m about 6-foot-4, 204 pounds.”

Q: What would you like to weigh?

Williams: “I think I could always put on more muscle mass, so I was hoping to be about 6-4, 6-4 ½, 215 pounds.”

Q: You visited Miami. You committed right away. Did you expect to commit to Miami or was it an impulse? What was the reason for committing to the Hurricanes?

Williams: “Yes sir. I have a great relationship with Coach [Frank] Ponce. I like him a lot. Then, the whole coaching staff down there is really nice. They are very genuine, very humble. People are very transparent. That’s something [I] appreciate during this process, being transparent.

“And I like the community. The community was really nice. I was really a fan of Miami.”

Q: Did you follow Miami growing up, or did the Miami staff just recruit you?

Williams: “Obviously, well, Miami has a great football tradition. Everybody knows that. Miami, when you think of college football, Miami is one of those programs that is world-renowned. It’s got a huge fanbase. So, having that opportunity was very much a blessing. Having the thought of leading those guys, that is awesome.”

Q: What are your thoughts on Mario Cristobal?

Williams: “I love him!” He’s great!” I really think he’s going to bring The U back. I think coach Cristobal is a great man; does a great job. I can’t speak more highly of coach Cristobal. He has a great reputation for a reason. And I think he’s just a great guy.

Obviously he’s done a great job bringing former great players back to Miami, and I think he knows what he’s doing, and he’s going to get The U where it should be.”

Q: Who was the assistant coach from Miami that recruited you?

Williams: “Coach Ponce. The quarterbacks coach. Great personality. Just great to be around. So, I really have a great relationship with coach Ponce.

Then Coach (Josh) Gattis, of course, he’s the offensive coordinator. He’s a great guy. They all just have personalities that you just want to be around.”

Q: You live up near Pensacola. It’s about a 10-hour drive to Miami. Are you going to try and get down to Miami for any games? Take an unofficial visit, or has the Miami staff talked to you about that yet?

Williams: “No, sir. I am definitely down for getting to some games though.”

Q: Other schools still want you to come throw, see what you’re like. Are you still going to take any other visits?

Williams: “I’m done. Yes sir. I’m hoping to be done.”

Q: Last question. Was the recruiting process what you thought it would be?

Williams: “Not at all! Not at all…This process, you learn more and more every day about the process. And, you’d be a fool to think…it’s a long way to December. Obviously, things could change tomorrow. And you’d be right back on it (with recruiting).

“This process has been absolutely insane. It’s day to day. It really is. It’s the most day-to-day thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.