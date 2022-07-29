Elite Recruit Samuel M'Pemba Talks Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are up to 16 commitments in their class of 2023, with the latest being offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler 's Thursday night announcement right after linebacker Malik Bryant made his pledge the day before.

Head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff would love to add another top-notch prospect with the ability to rush the passer like Bryant. IMG Academy has a player that fits that mold.

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Samuel M’Pemba is a twitchy athlete that can charge downhill after the quarterback or drop to the flat and be a part of the pass defense. His unique skills have led to programs from across the nation sending an offer his way. With that in mind, it appears that Miami, Notre Dame and Georgia hold the best position to sign him.

Here’s what he had to say during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia, Jr. during IMG Academy’s 2022 Media Day.

Last season, M’Pemba played tight end. This season he’ll be a pure edge defender, primarily rushing the passer, thanks to the effort he's put into playing defense this offseason.

“It’s been good,” M’Pemba began. “Playing offense definitely helped me, to play defense on the edge. Just like from the movement standpoint, twitchiness, running routes.”

Now that M’Pemba is playing a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end position, he’s actually practicing against IMG offensive tackle and Miami commitment Francis Mauigoa.

“It’s real good man," M'Pemba noted of facing Mauigoa. "That’s my guy. He helps me get better every day.”

M’Pemba also defined what makes Mauigoa such a talented player.

“First, you know, just his size and the way he can move. Especially being that big, the way he can bend," M'Pemba said. "You know, for me, I feel like I can beat a lot of guys just based on my athleticism. With him, he’s got to be more technical but he’s just as athletic as me at 330 (pounds).”

Since they know each other well, Mauigoa is trying to get his IMG teammate to come with him to Coral Gables and play for the Hurricanes. But before the season rolls around, M'Pemba already plans to visit Miami on Saturday after seeing the University of Florida later on Friday.

“It’s cool man. I am about to get up to a few games," M'Pemba noted. "I’m going to be up there on Saturday. I’m still getting (travel plans) figured out, me and my coaches.”

He’s been to Miami for an unofficial visit before, but this time it’s a cookout for recruits that Miami is bringing in during the one-week window of in-person recruiting in July.

“Yeah, they’re having a cookout tomorrow. I like Miami a lot, definitely one of my top schools," M'Pemba shared. "I’m going to keep talking to them and see how it is when I get down there.”

M’Pemba also discussed the culture that Cristobal and his staff are attempting to restore within the Miami football program, an area in which M'Pemba has already seen drastic improvement as he keeps up with "all of" the Hurricanes' coaches regularly.

“Just, you know, the culture that they’re bringing up. The people they’ve got there on the staff. The class that they’re getting. I feel like they’re bringing The U back," M'Pemba said.

As for Cristobal specifically, here are M’Pemba’s thoughts.

“He’s a genuine guy. He’s real funny man," M'Pemba said. "You can tell he’s not just like a business guy. He’s real cool, down to earth.”

