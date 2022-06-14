Miami Lands Tight End Recruit Jackson Carver Following Official Visit

Miami has enhanced the future of the tight end room.

The program often associated with the 'Tight End U' moniker added the verbal commitment of one of the nation's best on Tuesday afternoon as Jackson Carver, who hinted at big news coming, went public with his college pick.

The Connecticut prep prospect, originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class at Culver (Ind.) Academy High School playing at the Loomis Chaffee School this fall, picked the Hurricanes over Iowa, LSU and some 30 others based on a lengthy scholarship offer list.

Originally from Minnesota, the athletic prospect was just on an official visit to Coral Gables over the weekend, returning to campus to grow that much closer to Mario Cristobal's coaching staff.

"I trust their ability to develop me and take me in like family," Carver told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. Monday evening. "I hear from Coach Cristobal, (Stephen) Field (and others) every day -- those coaches are all taking part in my recruitment."

While in town, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end was able to mingle with the current tight end group and many others currently sporting orange and green ahead of the first season under Cristobal.

"Getting around the players more was great," Carver said. "I was able to see how I fit in with the boys.

"The coaching staff treated my family and I like their family, and I really feel comfortable with them."

Miami now sits at six verbal commitments in the class of 2023, including five on the offensive side of the football now that Carver, who grew up also playing lacrosse and hockey, is in the fold.

