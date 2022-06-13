Look: Canes Football Recruits During Official Visit Weekend

Get a look at Miami's priority prospects who spent the weekend in Coral Gables

Mario Cristobal and the Miami hurricanes hosted some of the top talent nationally over the weekend, including several recruits for official visits.

All Hurricanes checks in via social media to see some of the orange and green looks the potential future of the program was able to put together.

There is little doubt David Hicks Jr. was the headlining uncommitted prospect in town over the weekend, returning to Miami for his official visit. The Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman is among the most coveted recruits in the 2023 cycle regardless of position. Miami is battling Texas A&M, Michigan State, Oregon and others for the pass rusher.

"The coaching staff and the team. The fans. They have really good fans," Hicks recently said of The U before commenting on Cristobal's assembled staff. "How deep they are and like coaches. How all of them went high in the league, coached really high-level teams."

Bridgeland (Texas) tight end Reid Mikesa is in the middle of a big visit swing of his own. Oklahoma got the first official visit, ahead of Miami, and he will head to Florida this weekend to continue sorting through nearly four dozen scholarship offers to find his collegiate home.

Jackson Carver kicked off his official visit slate at The U, an ideal position to sit in for the offensive staff. Iowa hosts the tight end talent next while LSU, Michigan, Boston College and others appear to be in the mix. Carver spent a weekend in the spring in Coral Gables, too.

A few SEC official visits are already in for defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell Jr., with Miami battling heavyweights Georgia and Texas A&M, among others nationally, for the New Jersey native. He released a top nine in May.

Connor Lew is a Peach State offensive lineman looking at SEC and ACC programs in the region, having visited Clemson most recently. Georgia gets the in-state standout on campus this coming weekend in a recruitment heating up along with the summer temperatures.

The long current Miami verbal commitment who took the official back to Coral Gables this weekend was offensive lineman Antonio Tripp Jr., among the most public of the Hurricane peer recruiters in the class of 2023.

