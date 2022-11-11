Miami's Options After Jaden Rashada's Decommitment?

With the news that now former Miami Hurricanes quarterback commitment Jaden Rashada has flipped to the Florida Gators, there are pressing quarterback recruiting questions to answer.

Beyond the obvious questions regarding how and why the Rashada flip took place, here’s a look at four questions that Mario Cristobal and the Miami coaching staff will be going through prior to National Signing Day on Dec. 21.

Does Miami need another quarterback commitment in the 2023 recruiting class?

Miami also received a commitment from Emory Williams, a 6-foot-4 and 190-pound passer from Milton (Fla.) High School. If the Canes decide to stick with just Williams, that would likely mean that he joins Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown as a part of the quarterback room in 2023.

Historically speaking, a college football program generally had four quarterbacks on a roster. That’s not an issue for Miami without Rashada because Williams puts Miami at four signal callers.

That said, even with the hope for Garcia and Brown developing, there could be issues with the depth chart if the loser of the backup quarterback battle next spring decides to transfer. It’s something the Miami staff has to at least consider happening in the Transfer Portal era.

If Miami goes after another quarterback, will it be another pro-style quarterback or a dual-threat signal caller?

When Cristobal arrived in Coral Gables, he needed to reassure Brown that he wanted him as a part of the Miami program. Brown bought in and has done well for a freshman. That’s especially true of what Brown did by utilizing his legs during Miami games this season.

Could he start a trend of the Hurricanes preferring dual-threat signal callers? Cristobal did have Justin Herbert at Oregon, a player that ran well during his time with the Ducks.

Cristobal also took former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown from the Transfer Portal and he became the starter for Oregon last season. He ran for 658 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

Speaking of the Transfer Portal, should Miami look in that direction?

Yes, there’s Garcia and J. Brown coming up the ranks, plus Williams. That does not take into account just how injured Van Dyke may now be (one just never knows with a throwing shoulder). Even if it’s a veteran quarterback that’s primarily going to be a backup for Miami next season, it would not be shocking if Cristobal and his staff at least entertained the idea of a Transfer Portal addition at quarterback.

