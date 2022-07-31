Skip to main content

Francis Mauigoa Wants IMG Academy to Become a 'Miami Takeover'

Top-ranked Miami commit discusses his plan to recruit players to UM.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 OT and highly-touted Miami commit Francis Mauigoa is being asked by UM's coaching staff to switch his role from that of a recruit to a recruiter.

The top-ranked offensive tackle does not have to travel far to find fellow players to bring with him to Miami, as is high school, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, is home to many uncommitted Hurricanes targets.

"I'm trying to get as much guys from IMG," Mauigoa told AllHurricanes at IMG Academy's media day. "I mean we have Jayden Wayne and Riley [Williams]. We're gonna get [Antonio Tripp] ... We gonna change this to Miami takeover."

Mauigoa's pitch to both committed and uncommitted players revolves around the experience that many of the coaches on Miami's staff have.

"I tell them that we have one of the best coaches ever. These are the coaches that were at Oregon, and they beat Ohio State ... We have one of the best [offensive line] coaches. We have [defensive line coach Joe Salave'a], [analyst Jason Taylor ... all of these coaches that are really experienced and Coach Taylor been a Hall of Famer," Mauigoa said.

"These are experienced coaches. They'll help you, they'll help develop you ... especially at Miami."

The Miami pledge has also helped in the recruitment of well-regarded 2023 offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, who attends Thayer (Mass.) Academy.

Okunlola, ranked as the No. 14 player and No. 3 recruit at his position (On3 Sports consensus), is one of top prospects left on Miami's board, and a commitment from him would skyrocket UM's already impressive 2023 recruiting class.

"I've been contacting him, trying to make him come to IMG first, so that way I could get on his head every day," Mauigoa said.

"The head coach is Mario Cristobal, he's an O-line coach so there's no-brainer about that. He gonna focus on the O-line ... I've been talking to [Okunlola] about that."

Mauigoa attended Miami's cookout on Saturday, July 30, marking the first time the offensive tackle has traveled down to UM's campus since his July 4 commitment.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Francis Mauigoa Wants IMG Academy to Become a 'Miami Takeover'

By Luke Chaney10 seconds ago
Andy Jean
Recruiting

Miami 2023 Recruiting Tracker: WR Andy Jean Commits to Florida

By All Hurricanes Staff17 hours ago
Ernest Willor Defensive End Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024
Recruiting

EDGE Ernest Willor Jr. Talks Miami Offer, Move to IMG Academy

By Luke Chaney20 hours ago
Will Mallory Tight End Miami Hurricanes vs Georgia Tech, Nov. 6, 2021
Football

Miami Hurricanes Senior Will Mallory Named ACC’s Top TE

By Collier Logan22 hours ago
Desmond Ricks Cornerback Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024
Recruiting

Top CB Desmond Ricks Wants to Visit Miami Hurricanes Again

By Luke ChaneyJul 29, 2022 1:29 PM EDT
Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate
Recruiting

Miami QB Jaden Rashada Making Strong Push for Two Ohio State Commits

By Zach GoodallJul 29, 2022 11:28 AM EDT
Samuel M'Pemba
Recruiting

Elite Recruit Samuel M'Pemba Talks Miami Hurricanes

By John Garcia, Jr.Jul 29, 2022 10:58 AM EDT
Tommy Kinsler Offensive Line Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic - 2023 Miami Commitment
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations

By Zach Goodall and All Hurricanes StaffJul 29, 2022 10:31 AM EDT