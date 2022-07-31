Francis Mauigoa Wants IMG Academy to Become a 'Miami Takeover'

2023 OT and highly-touted Miami commit Francis Mauigoa is being asked by UM's coaching staff to switch his role from that of a recruit to a recruiter.

The top-ranked offensive tackle does not have to travel far to find fellow players to bring with him to Miami, as is high school, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, is home to many uncommitted Hurricanes targets.

"I'm trying to get as much guys from IMG," Mauigoa told AllHurricanes at IMG Academy's media day. "I mean we have Jayden Wayne and Riley [Williams]. We're gonna get [Antonio Tripp] ... We gonna change this to Miami takeover."

Mauigoa's pitch to both committed and uncommitted players revolves around the experience that many of the coaches on Miami's staff have.

"I tell them that we have one of the best coaches ever. These are the coaches that were at Oregon, and they beat Ohio State ... We have one of the best [offensive line] coaches. We have [defensive line coach Joe Salave'a], [analyst Jason Taylor ... all of these coaches that are really experienced and Coach Taylor been a Hall of Famer," Mauigoa said.

"These are experienced coaches. They'll help you, they'll help develop you ... especially at Miami."

The Miami pledge has also helped in the recruitment of well-regarded 2023 offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, who attends Thayer (Mass.) Academy.

Okunlola, ranked as the No. 14 player and No. 3 recruit at his position (On3 Sports consensus), is one of top prospects left on Miami's board, and a commitment from him would skyrocket UM's already impressive 2023 recruiting class.

"I've been contacting him, trying to make him come to IMG first, so that way I could get on his head every day," Mauigoa said.

"The head coach is Mario Cristobal, he's an O-line coach so there's no-brainer about that. He gonna focus on the O-line ... I've been talking to [Okunlola] about that."

Mauigoa attended Miami's cookout on Saturday, July 30, marking the first time the offensive tackle has traveled down to UM's campus since his July 4 commitment.

