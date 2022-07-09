Jayden Wayne to The U: Social Media Reactions to Miami Hurricanes' Latest Commitment

Miami coaches, players and fans took to social media to celebrate the commitment of 2023 edge Jayden Wayne.

The Miami Hurricanes picked up another commitment from an elite player in the 2023 cycle. This time, it was Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy edge rusher Jayden Wayne announced his pledge to UM.

Like always, Miami coaches, players and fans made their presences felt online, with countless tweets and GIFs posted in celebration.

Here are some of the best reactions to Jayden Wayne's commitment to Miami found by All Hurricanes across social media.

UM head coach Mario Cristobal tweeted out his all-too-familiar Sanatana Moss GIF, a social media tradition for the head coach after every commitment. It's worth noting that Miami defensive ends coach Rod Wright, who will likely be Wayne's primary position coach in college, retweeted this GIF.

One of the top 2023 wide receivers in the country, Tyler Williams from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, sent out his respect for Wayne's Miami commitment with this tweet.

Linebacker quality control analyst Sabbath Joseph tweeted out a clip of Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson holding up "The U". Johnson played defensive tackle at Miami from 1990-94.

Let's just say UM tight ends coach is hyped about Wayne's commitment. He can't wait to see the competitors this will result in on Miami's Greentree Practice Fields.

Defensive line coach Joe Salave'a kept it simple with his celebratory tweet. A photo of rapper Snoop Dogg holding up "The U" will suffice.

And offensive lineman and Miami commit Antonio Tripp Jr. is excited to welcome in his new teammate to the Hurricanes' highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class.

Even strength coach Aaron Field noted the run the program has been on, especially winning another recruitment initiated by Cristobal's Oregon staff -- which Feld was a part of.

Wayne announced the decision at his previous high school, Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln, where of course the staff shared the pride in one of the program's top recruits of all-time following the decision.

