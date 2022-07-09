Miami QB Commitment Emory Williams Practice Evaluation

While there are many ways to evaluate a quarterback, seeing one go through a high school practice gives a scout a close-up look at how that young passer handles a variety of issues related to the most unique position on the gridiron.

More specifically, it’s as much if not more about a quarterback’s mentality and leadership as it is the physical components. Those factors represent why it was important to go watch Emory Williams throw at his high school yesterday even after flying out to see him live during the 2022 Elite 11 finals in California.

Desire and Quarterback IQ

To thrive while playing quarterback at a program like Miami, it takes more than just physical talent. It takes mental fortitude to understand the playbook, what the defense will do, and how to get the most out of one’s teammates just to name a few valued ingredients.

Milton Head Coach Kelly Gillis defined what he thinks of his star quarterback’s mental aptitude for the quarterback position with the following comment.

“In all my years of coaching, and there have been a lot, I’ve never coached a more cerebral quarterback.”

Emory Williams received praise from Kelly Gillis, his Milton head coach. All Hurricanes

When discussing demeanor, ability, and the overall person that Williams has become, Gillis gave nothing but praise to the young man behind center for Milton. He was all smiles while talking about him, too.

As for watching Williams pass the football, his emphasis towards using proper form started even with basic passes.

A Good Sign

During warmups, Williams was not just throwing the football back and forth with teammates. He took every rep seriously. From the first pass of the day, Williams was as dialed in at practice as one will likely see.

With that type of mentality, it will make it easier for Williams to progress as a passer and an overall leader.

In Charge

Williams will get after people when needed. He’s as nice a young man as one will meet, but Williams is also someone that’s competitive. He became vocal during times when it was needed.

Arm Action

Williams does not force his delivery; it’s natural. He’s similar to a tall and lanky right handed MLB pitcher. Smooth, fluid, and the same ending point for each pass. Once at Miami, the coaching staff will not need to make major adjustments to Williams’ mechanics.

Comparing Williams at Elite 11 to Milton Practice

As his throws in Thursday’s practice relate to Williams’ first day throwing at Elite 11, he seemed to be more comfortable at his high school. Well, at least from Elite 11 Day 1 compared to seeing him at Milton High School. He let it go most of the time on Day 1 of Elite 11, but not every rep. That’s to be expected.

However, seeing Williams throw during Day 2 and Day 3 at Elite 11 must be defined as much the same as what was witnessed on the Milton practice field, an effortless and impressive motion that led to completions. Here's Williams during the accuracy gauntlet on Day 3 of the Elite 11 finals:

Just like with the second two days of Elite 11, Williams showed no hesitation; Williams let the football go and with velocity. During Thursday’s practice, that’s the way Williams threw the football from start to finish. Pass after pass, he displayed a consistent follow through that began with balance.

From there, Williams uses each part of his body from top to bottom – shoulders, midsection, hips, knees and feet – to accurately place the football where he wants it to go.

Even when Williams needed to place more zip on the football with an out route, he still kept his balance and made accurate throws.

Next Steps

Beyond adding muscle mass like most high school quarterbacks need to do, Williams needs to also continue to learn the quarterback position while staying humble and hungry. If he continues on his current path, those expectations will be met and Miami will have a really good quarterback on its roster.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.