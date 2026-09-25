3 Predictions for Michigan Football Against Iowa

It’s cool and crisp outside. It’s Big Ten football season. The Michigan Wolverines will start conference play with a battle against the Iowa Hawkeyes in hopes of getting to 4-0 before heading on the road next week to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Conference play will reveal what this Michigan team is ultimately going to be, and whether they’re able to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

How does that start this weekend? We have a few ideas.

Michigan Script Works to Perfection

Remember how good everything felt after Michigan’s first possession of the season? They went right down the field with big plays to JJ Buchanan in the passing game, and finished off the series with Bryce Underwood leaping over the goal line for the first touchdown of the season?

The rest of the game certainly did not feel that way, but Michigan could have a similar outcome this week.

Sometimes, the best chances to score in games like this one where defense will be at a premium, are on the first possession of the game when everything is scripted.

The priority for the Wolverines is going to be getting their quarterback in a rhythm. With some help from Jason Beck, the Wolverines should have plays they feel good about being to execute against Iowa’s defense.

Michigan is likely rolling with a makeshift offensive line, so look for Beck to keep Underwood on the move early and often as they try and make their way down the field for the first score of the game.

My prediction is that Michigan is successful in making their way down the field, and their first drive finish in the end zone with a touchdown pass on a fade to JJ Buchanan for an early 7-0 lead.

Bryce Underwood Plays Clean

This is the biggest key to the game. We mentioned earlier this week that Bryce Underwood has to play clean, but Michigan also cannot hold everything close to the vest out of fear.

Yes, there are going to be some ugly moments in this game. There are going to be three-and-outs which the offense looks like they cannot get out of their own way.

That’s the nature of playing in a game like this one against Iowa’s stingy defense.

Underwood has taken a step in each of the first three games this season. One thing that has to be drilled into his head along with the rest of the offense this weekend is ball security. Michigan lost two fumbles last week, and Underwood was the culprit on one of them. He’s fumbled at least once in every game this season, but did not lose one against Oklahoma.

Last week, after fumbling on the opening possession, Underwood clearly put an emphasis on keeping the ball secure. Underwood escaped the pocket and squeezed the football like it was his most prized possession as he was pulled to the ground.

It’s a little thing, but that is what progress can look like. The bet this week is Underwood and the rest of the offense has emphasized ball security so much that he takes to the coaching and plays a clean game Saturday.

Michigan Gets Six Sacks

Iowa’s offensive line is likely the best one that Michigan’s defense has played so far this season, which makes for an interesting challenge for Michigan’s pass rush.

The Wolverines’ front has been hellacious through three games this year, and really took over last week’s game against UTEP.

This week, the goal for Michigan’s defense is what it usually is against Iowa. Slow down their run game and get them into obvious passing situations.

Iowa has more octane on their offense this year, but Hank Brown has never played a true road game in his career. His first road start coming in Ann Arbor against Michigan’s defense is nightmare fuel for most quarterbacks.

The bet this week, is Michigan’s defensive line makes a statement. John Mateer and EJ Colson both had the ability to escape the pocket that Brown will not have. He’s not as mobile.

This week, John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols, Tariq Boney, and Nate Marshall all have at least one sack, and the Wolverines finish with six total.



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