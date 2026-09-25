As the old saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected.

Bryce Underwood is a captain of the Michigan Wolverines. He’s the starting quarterback. He was touted as the savior of the program when he was recruited during the doldrums of the 2024 season that saw three different quarterbacks struggle for Michigan.

He earned a lot of those opportunities, to be sure. Some of those accolades were not fair to thrust upon a teenager, but that is the spot that Bryce Underwood finds himself in.

Being the face of a franchise is not a fair spot to be in, and that is essentially what Underwood is in this modern age of college football.

Michigan hopes to compete for a Big Ten championship as soon as this season. There are no rebuilding years in Ann Arbor. Last year’s 9-3 season was filled with empty calories.

You’d be fair in your assessment saying that Michigan’s 3-0 start has been a disappointment from the offensive side of the ball.

They have struggled in the run game, and the passing game has not taken the step that many were hoping for when the season began.

Underwood has gotten better through three games, but the expectations were much higher. That’s the life of being a top recruit with five stars attached to your name.

After a rough first game, Underwood has been able to fade into the background with the Wolverines knocking off Oklahoma and winning in dominant fashion against UTEP.

Now, all eyes are squarely on number 19 as the Wolverines are set to begin conference play.

Through three games, it’s hard to fully know what a team’s identity is going to be, but Michigan seems to have one thing made abundantly clear through three weeks.

Their defense is good enough to beat anyone in the country. The 2026 season comes down to how good the offense can be.

That starts with the quarterback.

Quarterbacks Are Asked to Do More

Yes, other players have to step up. Yes, the offensive line has to play better. Yes, the run game has to find its footing to give the Wolverines some semblance of balance.

It’s also true that great quarterbacks are tasked with being the rising tide that lifts all ships. The expectation is for Underwood to make those around him better.

Is that fair? No, but nothing about being a quarterback really is fair. That position is given too much blame when a team loses, but also too much credit when they win.

Underwood faces his second big challenge this weekend with Iowa’s defense on deck. The Oklahoma Sooners presented a challenge to Underwood and the Wolverines’ offense. They were multiple, fast, and wanted attack at a moment’s notice.

Underwood passed that test, mostly by using his legs.

Iowa’s defense is different.

“They’re not like, say, Oklahoma (and) UTEP,” starting guard Brady Norton said. “Oklahoma does a lot of movement. A lot of twists, a lot of games, a lot of blitzes. I give a lot of props to Iowa. They do simple very well.”

All Eyes on 19

Simplicity on defense requires patience from the offense. At times in his career, Underwood has pressed in result of trying to make a bigger play than what the defense gives to him.

The Wolverines cannot afford for him to press this weekend. There will be some ugly moments. There will be quick series that results in three plays before a punt.

Michigan needs Underwood to remain patient through those storms, and play clean. Underwood has struggled with fumbles. He has at least one on the first three games this season. Playing clean is a requirement in every game, but that’s especially true against Iowa.

To be clear, however, Michigan is not paying Underwood to just be a caretaker. Davis Warren was asked to be a caretaker. Cade McNamara was asked to be a caretaker.

With all due respect to those players, they are not as talented as Underwood. They do not have as much promise as Underwood. They did not have as high of expectations as Underwood.

Underwood was recruited to be the answer to the great quarterbacks of Ohio State over the years. He was supposed to be the answer against great quarterbacks Michigan would face in the College Football Playoff.

Iowa does not have that level of quarterback, but this is a game where Underwood has to prove he has taken a step toward being a winning player in conference play. A player who is capable of winning the biggest games.

Yes, the defense will be asked to do a lot. Yes, the special teams will be asked to play well.

At some point, however, Underwood is going to have to make plays with his arm to catapult the Wolverines over the Hawkeyes.

Because of that, all the pressure on Saturday is on the shoulders of number 19.



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