3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don't From Michigan Basketball's 0-2 Foreign Tour Start

Michigan is on its nine-day foreign tour, where the Wolverines were to play three exhibition games. But the Wolverines have fallen in their first two games of the tour, losing to Lithuania's national team, as well as its B Team.

On Sunday, Michigan lost 96-84 to the national team, despite leading by 12 points. Then on Monday, the shorthanded Wolverines fell to the B Team, 82-77.

Here's what I've liked so far about the new Wolverines' team, and a few things that will need fixed.

What I've liked

Ability to rebound without Moustapha Thiam

Michigan was among the best rebounding teams in the nation last season with its three-headed monster of bigs. And the Wolverines are expected to have another solid team this year on the glass after landing Cincinnati big man Moustapha Thiam and J.P. Estrella.

But after Thiam was rolled up on in Game 1 of the tour, he left after playing less than six minutes of action. Despite not having Thiam, or LSU transfer Jalen Reed, Michigan still grabbed 33 and 43 rebounds, respectively.

The Wolverines used their speed to crash the board and a few young guns stepped up.

Freshmen have gained experience

This tour was supposed to give Mike Boynton Jr. a chance to mix up looks and see how the new faces gel together, but unfortunately, a lot of the new faces haven't had a chance to play together. Ricky Liburd nor Jalen Reed has played in either game, and Thiam played very little.

I couldn't be more impressed with #Michigan's freshmen: Brandon McCoy Jr, Quinn Costello, Joseph Hartman, and Marcus Moller.



All four look like they play this season. — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 23, 2026

But it did give a chance for the freshmen to gain valuable experience against some professional basketball players. Both Quinn Costello and Brandon McCoy Jr. have looked good for the most part and will clearly factor into the equation this year.

Marcus Moller has an impressive shot, and Joseph Hartman flashed the ability to create his own shot in Game 1.

Elliot Cadeau hasn't missed a beat

Fouls have been an issue for Elliot Cadeau, fouling out in both games, but it's clear he has developed his offensive game. He's leading the show well, getting his teammates involved, and his three-point shot continues to evolve.

He made three-of-six 3s in the second game with Trey McKenney not playing. He is going to need to tone down the physicality once the season begins, but Cadeau appears to be in store for a big season in his second year as the Wolverines' point guard.

What I haven't liked

Fouls have been a major issue

Michigan had a whopping 28 and 22 fouls, respectively, in each of the first two games. As mentioned, Elliot Cadeau fouled out of both games and in Game 1, both Trey McKenney and J.P. Estrella joined him in fouling out.

Fouls have certainly been an issue today.



Elliot Cadeau - 4

Trey McKenney - 4

JP Estrella - 3

Brandon McCoy Jr. - 3



Still in the third quarter#GoBlue — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 23, 2026

In the second game, Brandon McCoy Jr. fouled out and with the Wolverines already being shorthanded, having players foul out isn't good. It kept Mike Boynton Jr. from testing rotations and seeing how certain looks may go for the season.

No Moustahpa Thiam or Ricky Liburd

There was a lot of excitement to see both Moustapha Thiam and Ricky Liburd overseas. Thiam looked incredible in the short stint he had, scoring six quick points, but once Elliot Cadeau rolled up on his ankle, he didn't play another minute.

We knew coming into the trip that both Jalen Reed and Lincoln Cosby were out, but there were no mentions of Liburd. He is expected to take a major role this season, potentially competing with Brandon McCoy Jr. for a starting spot, or being the sixth man.

Michigan has one more game left, coming up on Thursday, and it'll be interesting to see if either can suit up.

Backup point guard is a work in progess

Michigan landed a commitment from Columbia guard Kenny Noland before it left for Lithuania, but a new court ruling in the NCAA's favor has Noland currently ineligible. Noland could still go get his own temporary restraining order against the NCAA, but as of now, we don't know if he will play.

Mike Boynton Jr. is going have to rein Brandon McCoy Jr. in a little, but the talent is there and it's sky-high.



First game mishaps are going to happen and it's all coachable. #GoBlue — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 23, 2026

With Elliot Cadeau being in so much foul trouble, we had a good look at the backup point guard. Brandon McCoy Jr. took on a larger role in Game 1, but he was shaky at best. The best option appears to be Joseph Hartman, but Mike Boynton Jr. would like to have a veteran in that spot.