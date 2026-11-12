4 Interesting Quotes From Mike Boynton Jr. After Michigan's Win vs. Marquette

Michigan moved to 2-1 on the season after an impressive 84-70 win over previously unbeaten Marquette. The Wolverines started flat, but Michigan went on a big run to take a lead in the first half, and then the Wolverines never looked back.

Three Wolverines scored in double figures, with JP Estrella leading the way with 18 points. Guard Elliot Cadeau flirted with a triple-double, scoring 17 points, dishing out 10 assists, and grabbing seven rebounds.

Following the game, Mike Boynton Jr. met with the media, and here are four things he had to say.

Ricky Liburd's shooting woes

Boynton Jr.: "Yeah, I mean, I feel bad, honestly, in some ways, because Ricky probably takes as many shots kinda outside of practice as anybody on our team, and he's a pretty good shooter. He's got a very clean, easy, fluid shot. And I'm sure in his mind, it starts to kind of wear on you that the ball hasn't gone in, but we have to continue to encourage him to take those shots, he's not shooting tons.

"He went offense, defense, with him and Quinn, but certainly, he's somebody we believe is gonna eventually become a guy who shoots a pretty good percentage from three, he's just gotta keep taking the right one."

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Our take: It was another rough outing for Ricky Liburd, shooting 0-for-2 from the field in 12 minutes of action. Through three games, Liburd is averaging 1.7 points, while shooting .091% from the floor and 11% from three.

Originally, it was being talked about Liburd challenging to start this season after redshirting last year. It was a good thing Michigan landed Roddy Gayle Jr. with the struggles Liburd has had early this season. It's still very early but Michigan needs to see some sort of sign of life from Liburd soon. Freshman Joseph Hartman will be returning, Michigan hopes in the next few weeks, and if Liburd's struggles continue, it wouldn't be shocking to see a change.

But we have to remember that Liburd is still getting acclimated to big-time basketball and it could take some time. He is averaging two rebounds a game and has a block to his name, so he's playing defense at a respectable level, we just need to see his shot to start falling.

Quinn Costello's role and shooting touch

Boynton Jr.: "Yeah, I've coached some really good shooters. I've never coached a 6'10" guy who can shoot like he can. But the thing about Quinn is he expects so much of himself. He's a really, really high achiever. He's hard on himself about doing things outside of shooting to help our team win. His defense is getting better.

"He still has a long way to go. But I'm proud that he's got the mindset that he doesn't wanna just be a one-dimensional guy, even though that one dimension is really, really important. And for shooting, I think every time he shoots, the ball's going in. I'm shocked when he misses. So, and every time he misses one, I wanna get him another one, because I think he's gonna make the next one. So when you have a guy like that, I think our entire team and program believes that, and we watch it every day in practice.

"And then sometimes his feet aren't set, the ball doesn't dip, whatever. We think it's going in, and so we gotta continue to implore him to hunt those kind of opportunities, which again, that'll make the game easier for his teammates. It'll give Trey and Elliot opportunities to be able to operate in space, and then our people will be that much more dynamic."

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Our take: Michigan's bench has been underwhelming this season with the struggles of Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman, but Quinn Costello has been a very nice addition. Against Marquette, he scored 15 points, while shooting 5-for-6 from three. He also grabbed four rebounds and appeared to hold his own on the defensive end of the court against a big Marquette team.

Costello has already become the Wolverines' sharpshooter from deep, and as Boynton Jr. mentioned, anytime he shoots the ball, you expect it to go in. He's shooting 42% from three this season and we would expect Costello to continue to see heavy minutes off the bench.

JP Estrella through three games

Boynton Jr.: "We do a lot of study on the guys we pursue, and one of the things that was very, very appealing to us is JP was just winning. And so, when we talk about how you respond, this isn't foreign to him, the expectations of having a successful season and putting your team in a position to win.

"And he understands when we're not doing things at that level, and he's one of the guys that we look to for leadership in that regard. Even more so than some of the guys who maybe haven't played in these high stakes games before, like Ricky and Oscar. That experience is invaluable to us. And obviously, he's been rock solid in his performances all three games, and certainly, that continues. His physicality, his ability to kind of be versatile in the way we use him defensively, really, really impressive."

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Our take: JP Estrella has been more than advertised. He was good at Tennessee, but he appears to be a different player at Michigan. The Wolverines have given him a higher platform, with playing nearly 30 minutes per game, and what Estrella can do is shining through.

He had a team-high 18 points against Marquette, along with eight rebounds. He was aggressive against the Golden Eagles' bigs, and he was the bright spot in the first half for Michigan. Trey McKenney got hot in the second half, but it was Estrella who kept Michigan afloat.

Playing sound defense

Boynton Jr.: "Yeah, I mean, again, when you're not shooting well and you believe you're a good shooting team, you don't need to try to change your shooting thought process, as long as you're hunting good shots. The thing that always has to hold you down is the other end of the court. And it's gonna be a staple of who we are, as long as I'm in charge here.

"And that we're gonna guard no matter what. And on nights when we make shots, hopefully our margins are a little bit bigger. On nights we don't, we just win by a little bit less. And that's the mindset that we're gonna go into every game with. Tonight we were really, really good defensively until the end. We let Porter get going a little bit. But I thought our focus on defensive intensity for about 35 minutes was pretty damn good."

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Our take: Mike Boynton Jr. was the defensive coordinator under Dusty May, so it's not shocking to hear him talk about the Wolverines' defense. Michigan shot the ball quite well in the second half, and it was really the first time that we saw the Wolverines shoot the ball well from deep. Michigan had been under 30% from three in its last four games (including the final two exhibition games).

When the shots aren't falling, the only way you stay in games is by playing sound defense and that's something Boynton Jr. is going to continue to preach. It would be shocking to see Michigan lack on that side of the court.

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