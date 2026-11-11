Weekly Michigan Basketball Stock Report Following Opening Week
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Thankfully for Michigan fans, basketball season is back. The Wolverines had their season opener last Monday, taking down Oakland 84-68 at home. The Maize and Blue followed that up with an eight-point loss to No. 4 UConn in Boston, Mass.
The Wolverines have seen a wide variety of guys see the floor; 11 total have seen game action, and nine have played in both games.
With that, let’s take a look at whose stock is up and down after getting our first look at the 2026-27 Michigan Wolverines.
Stock Up: JP Estrella
When I watched Michigan play Houston in the exhibition at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., Estrella was the guy I walked away most impressed with. He didn’t have the craziest stat line, but his level of energy was a spark and you can see the potential in his game.
That has come to life now during the regular season. Estrella is third on the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per contest. He is shooting 81% from the floor and is grabbing over 10 boards per game, averaging a double-double.
He still has room to grow as well. The forward hasn’t made a three-pointer yet, but that is well within his skill set.
I am excited for what is to come for Estrella, especially given the recent success that Michigan has had developing big men (Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg). Estrella could fall in line with those names when his career in Ann Arbor comes to an end.
Stock Down: Elliot Cadeau
Coming into the year, there were high expectations for Cadeau. He was a major piece in last year's national championship team and was probably expected to be the team's best player and one of the top players in the country.
With that, he hasn’t played up to those standards yet this season. He has more turnovers than assists and is shooting 25% from the floor and 11% from beyond the three-point line.
Do I think this continues? Absolutely not, but his stock is down for the moment.
Final Thoughts
Just because someone has a ‘stock down’ label does not mean I am writing them or this team off for the season.
I think it is still really early in the season and there are going to be bumps in the road, especially with a new coach at the helm.
Fans need to be patient and trust the process with the 2026-27 Maize and Blue squad.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2