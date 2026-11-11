Weekly Michigan Basketball Stock Report Following Opening Week

Thankfully for Michigan fans, basketball season is back. The Wolverines had their season opener last Monday, taking down Oakland 84-68 at home. The Maize and Blue followed that up with an eight-point loss to No. 4 UConn in Boston, Mass.

The Wolverines have seen a wide variety of guys see the floor; 11 total have seen game action, and nine have played in both games.

Nov 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that, let’s take a look at whose stock is up and down after getting our first look at the 2026-27 Michigan Wolverines.

Stock Up: JP Estrella

When I watched Michigan play Houston in the exhibition at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., Estrella was the guy I walked away most impressed with. He didn’t have the craziest stat line, but his level of energy was a spark and you can see the potential in his game.

JP Estrella attempts a dunk against Houston. | Justice Steiner

That has come to life now during the regular season. Estrella is third on the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per contest. He is shooting 81% from the floor and is grabbing over 10 boards per game, averaging a double-double.

He still has room to grow as well. The forward hasn’t made a three-pointer yet, but that is well within his skill set.

I am excited for what is to come for Estrella, especially given the recent success that Michigan has had developing big men (Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg). Estrella could fall in line with those names when his career in Ann Arbor comes to an end.

Stock Down: Elliot Cadeau

Coming into the year, there were high expectations for Cadeau. He was a major piece in last year's national championship team and was probably expected to be the team's best player and one of the top players in the country.

Nov 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) sets the play against the UConn Huskies during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that, he hasn’t played up to those standards yet this season. He has more turnovers than assists and is shooting 25% from the floor and 11% from beyond the three-point line.

Do I think this continues? Absolutely not, but his stock is down for the moment.

Nov 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shoots the ball against UConn Huskies center Oskar Giltay (18) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

Just because someone has a ‘stock down’ label does not mean I am writing them or this team off for the season.

I think it is still really early in the season and there are going to be bumps in the road, especially with a new coach at the helm.

Fans need to be patient and trust the process with the 2026-27 Maize and Blue squad.

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