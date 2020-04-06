Per the Michigan basketball program, rising junior point guard David DeJulius will enter the transfer portal later this week. DeJulius' name is not in the portal yet, but U-M released a statement regarding the news:

The David and Meredith Kaplan University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard announced today that sophomore David DeJulius has intentions of entering the transfer portal.

DeJulius, a 6-0 guard from Detroit, Michigan, averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists while seeing an average of 20.9 minutes in all 31 games this season. He posted 11 double figure scoring games including a career-best 20 at Maryland (March 8). He added career bests for rebounds (8, Elon on Nov. 15) and assists (7, at Northwestern on Feb. 12). As a freshman he came off the bench in 25 games averaging 3.8 minutes per game.

With DeJulius on his way out, the point guard picture clears up and gets murky at the same time.

Until today, everyone wondered if the job was DeJulius' or if rising senior Eli Brooks would also push for the point guard job after playing off the ball this past season. With Brooks still on the roster, he is probably penciled in as the starting point guard right now, but incoming freshman Zeb Jackson will certainly try to work into the mix. Graduate transfers Mike Smith from Columbia and Bryce Aiken from Harvard are also still considering the Wolverines and odds might be high that one of them is the point guard next year with the DeJulius news.

We outlined Michigan's involvement with graduate transfers a couple of weeks ago, and the Wolverines are still involved with the two point guards who could come in as scoring starters right away.