BREAKING: Five-Star Joshua Christopher Spurns Michigan, Commits To Arizona State

Just about everyone in the industry had Bellflower (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher pegged to the Wolverines, but the 6-6, 215-pounder chose the Arizona State Sun Devils instead.

The No. 10 player in the country is likely only going to be in school for a year and ASU is tough as a temporary home. As a west-coast kid, who's brother attends Arizona State, Christopher had some big reasons to pick the Sun Devils, but most really thought he was going to be in Ann Arbor next season. Instead, he'll be suiting up for Bobby Hurley in Tempe.