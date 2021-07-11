Caleb Houstan Shines for Team Canada, Rides Wave of Momentum into Ann Arbor

Incoming Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan put on a show for Team Canada over the last week or so.

Incoming freshman Caleb Houstan balled out for Team Canada over the last week or so and will now arrive in Ann Arbor with even more hype than before. He was already considered a top-ten prospect coming into the season, which had Michigan fans excited for his arrival, but after being the best player on the floor in most of the international contests, U-M fans can't wait to see him in the maize and blue.

An official spokesperson for the Michigan basketball put out this release in reference to Houstan's performance for Team Canada.

University of Michigan men's basketball incoming freshman Caleb Houstan tallied 17 points to help Team Canada win the bronze medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday (July 11) following a 101-92 victory over Serbia at Arena Riga. With the win, Canada earned just its second visit to the awards podium in team history.

After building an 11-point lead (33-22) after one quarter, the Serbians rallied in the second to take a four-point lead 54-50 heading into halftime. After the break, Serbia built as much as an 11-point lead before the Canadians rallied and evened the score at 74 at the end of the third quarter, setting up a fourth quarter battle for the bronze medal.

With a pair of Team Canada runs, 10-2 and an 11-0, over the last 12 minutes, the Canadians built a 13-point lead 97-84 with under three minutes left. Along with Houstan's 17 points, Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin scored 31, Creighton's Ryan Nembhard added 21 and Purdue's Zach Edey chipped in a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds), as the Canadians matched any Serbian effort down the stretch to take the victory.

The medal was just Canada's second ever at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, joining a 2017 Gold Medal squad that starred current New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett.

Overall, Houstan led Team Canada with 17.0 points per games, with six double-figure scoring games -- including a pair of 20+ point performances: 25 in a win over Spain (July 9) and 23 against the United States (July 10). He was second on the squad with 5.7 rebounds a game, while posting 17 assists (2.4 per game) and 16 steals (2.3 per game) in his seven starts.

Before reaching the bronze medal game, Team Canada opened its World Cup winning Group A thanks to wins over Lithuania (80-71; July 3), Japan (100-75; July 4) and Senegal (85-56; July 6), a game that Houstan posted a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Beginning bracket play, Canada advanced to the quarterfinals with an 86-56 win over Puerto Rico (July 7), setting up a showdown with Spain. With a game-high 25 points from Houstan, Canada held off Spain, 81-77, for its first-ever win against the Spaniards, advancing to the medal round.

In the marquee game of the tournament, a border battle with the United States, Canada trailed the US at the break, 49-38, but Canada's second-half comeback -- despite outscoring Team USA 48-43 and Houstan's game-high 23 points -- was not enough as the Canadians fell 92-86 and moved into the bronze-medal game against Serbia.

