Stock up and stock down for the Wolverines after their big win over Maryland
Michigan went on the road to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins in this game. They would go on to cruise to a 45-20 win after a big day on the ground despite being without their top two running backs for this one. Let's dive into who helped themselves and who hurt themselves with their performance against the Terrapins.
Stock Up: Bryson Kuzdzal
Bryson Kuzdzal played really well against Maryland in stepping up for the injured Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. He ended up with 108 total yards on 21 touches with 3 rushing TD's. Maryland's defense isn't particularly stout against the run but Kuzdzal looked the part for Michigan on the ground as the Wolverines were able to find a lot of success anyways despite missing their top two tailbacks. It was a very impressive performance for the former walk-on and his stock is pointing up for future seasons. Even when Haynes and Marshall are healthy, Kuzdzal made a case to have a role on this team both now and in the future as RB3 on this team.
Stock Down: Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan
This one is mostly production based, the top two tacklers for a linebacker unit should have more than 2 solo tackles each. I understand they were rotating a lot of guys in there for playing time purposes but two solo tackles from your leading tacklers at linebacker is not enough. PFF didn't think highly of this group's performance either, as Cole Sullivan was among the worst 5 Wolverines who played on on defense with a grade of 46.0. Jimmy Rolder was nowhere to be seen either among the 10 best Michigan defenders to play in this game. They both need to be much more productive in future weeks if their defense wants to have high level success.
Stock Up: Offensive Line
The whole offensive line was great in this game. They ran for 228 yards on 50 carries for 4.6 yards per carry with 4 rushing TD's. It was a great performance from this group as they made holes for running backs all game long and Maryland was never able to keep it contained. I thought they also played pretty well in pass protection, because Maryland has some young but very athletic pass-rushers on their defense and Michigan only got sacked twice in the ball game and one of them it looked like Bryce Underwood stepped up right into the pressure when he had a clean pocket to throw from. This group was outstanding in this game and they need to play like this again next week.
Stock Down: Secondary
The secondary left a lot to be desired in this game. They gave up 276 passing yards and Maryland's wide receivers dropped multiple passes as well so it could've been even worse. Malik Washington has guys open pretty consistently; it was just a matter of it he could hit them and if the Maryland wide receivers could catch the ball or not. Both the cornerbacks and safety rooms gave up yardage seemingly for free to Maryland's passing game throughout the contest and that definitely needs to change as they face a much better passing attack next week against the Buckeyes.
Stock Up: The Bryce Underwood to Andrew Marsh connection
This one probably isn't surprising as the Bryce Underwood to Andrew Marsh connection was great in this game once again. Andrew Marsh caught 5 passes for 76 yards and had one beautiful TD on a fade route in the end zone. It was a great throw and a great catch, and for both of these two to be true Freshman is really something special. Bryce Underwood clearly loves to throw to Marsh, and Marsh is seemingly almost always open so let's hope this tandem continues to do great things for the Wolverines for the years to come.
Stock Down: Dominic Zvada
Dominic Zvada is one of the more odd parts of the entire team this year. Last week against Northwestern he was 1/3 on field goal attempts, but he did hit the game-winner so it gave me hope that he was going to come out and be more confident this week. Then he proceeded to miss his first attempt from 38 yards out in what should've been a fairly easy kick. Later in the game he would hit from 46 yards out in what is typically a more difficult kick.
It's just been such a weird year for the kicker who was one of the nation's best last season and this year he's been below average, going 11/17 so far this year. He has the talent to be one the country's best once again, he's just been so inconsistent that at this point you just can never know what to expect from him. Hopefully he gets right this week in practice because they might need him to come up big against Ohio State.