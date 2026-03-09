Dusty May Reflects on Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry After Wolverines Sweep Series

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team concluded its regular season with a 90-80 victory over rival No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon (March 8). The victory marked the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Wolverines have swept the Spartans in a home-and-home series.

Michigan concludes the regular season 29-2 overall, while MSU finishes its 2025-26 regular season campaign 25-6.

Michigan's Trey McKenney celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the game, tensions were high at points, with the game seeing no shortage of technical fouls as three were called in the first half. One of those being on Michigan State star Jeremy Fear Jr., who has been in the spotlight for dirty plays all season long.

After the game, Michigan head coach Dusty May was asked about the toxicity of the rivalry and where he saw it going moving forward.

“No (it isn’t going overboard), I think it is a lot of fun,” May said. “I didn't know how big this rivalry was. I know I caught a lot of heat from last year when I didn’t know their traditions after senior night… There are some chants throughout student sections that I don’t agree with, that I wouldn’t want to say and I don’t like them with kids in. You turn on your TV and it is a part of the competitive environment. Is it toxic? I don’t know. I thought those players on the court both games battled.”

May was referring to the UofM student section having a ‘little brother’ chant directed towards the Spartans, something Tom Izzo took issue with in the postgame press conference.

That was followed up with being asked if May likes the two schools playing in the last game of the year, in which he said he “likes it, it’s fun.”

Moments later, May made it clear what his primary focus was after that game.

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) dribbles defended by Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“Guys, I am worried about our guys and our program, period,” May said. “The 30 years or whatever they’ve (MSU) been going to the tournament every year and the way those guys play every single year… Hats off to them… They are going to be coming after us next year and we are going to be coming after them.”

Michigan will now turn its focus to the Big Ten Tournament, where it’ll serve as the top overall seed. For the Spartans, they enter as the No. 3 seed, with the only chance of the two squads facing being in the Big Ten Championship.