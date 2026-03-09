Tom Izzo Says he is 'Nobody's Damn Little Brother' After Loss to Michigan

During Michigan basketball's second victory over Michigan State this season on Sunday at Crisler Center, the Wolverine faithful began the traditional "little brother" chant late in the game when Michigan had it all but wrapped up, referring to MSU as the little sibling in the rivalry.

Crisler Center sending a message to Michigan State: pic.twitter.com/4V1T1KCHNN — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) March 8, 2026

The chant has been reciprocated in the past from MSU fans when the Spartans have beaten the Wolverines in the past, with MSU students and fans chanting "little sister" after beating Michigan in prior games.

The tradition of the spat stems back to 2007, when former Michigan running back Mike Hart referenced MSU as the "little brother" of the rivalry in his postgame press conference after Michigan's 28-24 win in football over the Spartans that year. Ever since then, those comments have been used on both sides of the rivalry in football and basketball by each fanbase depending on each games' outcomes over the year.

However, MSU coach Tom Izzo heard the chants from the Michigan crowd at the end of the game, and made it clear in his postgame press conference that he is in fact not anyone's little brother, nor is his team.

What Izzo said

"I guess the crowd didn't watch the game, because I'm nobody's little damn little brother, and neither is my team," Izzo said.

Tom Izzo after Michigan State’s loss to Michigan:



“I guess the crowd didn’t watch the game, because I’m nobody’s damn little brother, and neither is my team.” pic.twitter.com/ti0Q1ao6Af — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2026

The sold out Crisler Center crowd seemed very in tune to watching the action at hand, and likely started the chant because they were in fact watching the game and knew that the Wolverines had the game sealed down the stretch.

To Izzo's credit, he did tip his hat to the Wolverines in how they played, saying both teams had a great regular season and that Michigan has just been better.

"They did some good things, and we didn’t counter them well enough," said Izzo.

Tom Izzo said Michigan and Michigan State have each had a “hell of a year,” but said Michigan’s has been better.



“They did some good things, and we didn’t counter them well enough,” he said. pic.twitter.com/yzdHEjzasX — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2026

Michigan will now turn its attention to the Big Ten Tournament, where the Wolverines will play on Friday in the quarterfinals as the 1-seed against an opponent to be determined.

If the Wolverines and Spartans were to meet for a third time, it looks like it would come in the Big Ten title game next Sunday as it looks like the teams will be on opposite sides of the bracket

Michigan finished the regular season with a 29-2 record while winning the program's first outright Big Ten regular season title since the 2020-21 season under former head coach Juwan Howard.