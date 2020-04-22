Isaiah Todd Talks Decision To Turn Down Michigan, Juwan Howard

Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting Jason Jordan caught up with Isaiah Todd to get to the bottom of his decision:

Isaiah Todd always envisioned that one day he’d be a pro, but he had no idea that it would be in this way.

Last week, Todd told Sports Illustrated that he decommitted from Michigan to pursue a pro career, and three days later announced that he would be suiting up in the NBA G League through its professional pathway program.

So how does it feel to be a pro?

“It's like the step before the big step,” Todd said. “I feel like I'm really excited just to get to L.A. and get going.”

Todd’s new team is still being developed, but it will not have any affiliation to any G League team or with an NBA franchise. The team will play against G League teams and other teams focusing on NBA draft preparation, skill work and life skills in an academy-like structure with pro veterans.

Todd, a versatile 6-foot-10 forward out of Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.), will team up with SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green, who announced he was taking the G League route on Thursday.

Green’s and Todd’s deal are expected to be worth around $500,000.

The professional pathway program also offers players full college scholarships.

Most believe that Todd’s and Green’s presence will make the G League route more attractive to elite prospects behind them who are open to an alternative to one year of college or going overseas before entering the NBA draft.

With Todd's decommitment and Joshua Christopher's decision to attend Arizona State, the Wolverines have a scholarship available. Michigan may be working on filling the last spot with George Mason graduate transfer Justin Kier, as we outlined earlier today.