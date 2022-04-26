Caleb Houstan Makes NBA Decision

After an up-and-down freshman campaign, Caleb Houstan has announced that he will enter his name into the NBA Draft.

After an up-and-down campaign despite being a top-ten recruit in the country, University of Michigan forward Caleb Houstan has announced that he has entered his name into the NBA Draft. The announcement came on Monday via ESPN.

Houstan averaged 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and shot the three-ball at a 36% clip during his freshman campaign at Michigan. Though talented and with good size, he struggled to create his own shot at times and was also a bit inconsistent from the outside for a supposed spot-up sniper. I expect Houstan to use the draft process this year in much the same way that Hunter Dickinson did last year. Go through the process, get the critical feedback needed to take your game to the next level, then return to Michigan to make the necessary improvements.