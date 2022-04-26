Skip to main content

Caleb Houstan Makes NBA Decision

After an up-and-down freshman campaign, Caleb Houstan has announced that he will enter his name into the NBA Draft.

After an up-and-down campaign despite being a top-ten recruit in the country, University of Michigan forward Caleb Houstan has announced that he has entered his name into the NBA Draft. The announcement came on Monday via ESPN.

Houstan averaged 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and shot the three-ball at a 36% clip during his freshman campaign at Michigan. Though talented and with good size, he struggled to create his own shot at times and was also a bit inconsistent from the outside for a supposed spot-up sniper. I expect Houstan to use the draft process this year in much the same way that Hunter Dickinson did last year. Go through the process, get the critical feedback needed to take your game to the next level, then return to Michigan to make the necessary improvements. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

caleb houstan
Basketball

Caleb Houstan Makes NBA Decision

By Brandon Brown50 seconds ago
moussa diabate
Basketball

Moussa Makes NBA Decision

By Christopher Breiler9 hours ago
hunter dickinson
Basketball

BREAKING: Hunter Dickinson Has Made A Decision

By Brandon BrownApr 24, 2022
Jordan Poole
Basketball

'Worst Pick In The Draft': Ice-Cold Poole Take Resurfaces

By Christopher BreilerApr 23, 2022
cam goode
Football

Big (Literally) Time Transfer Target Picks Michigan

By Brandon BrownApr 22, 2022
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Hunter Dickinson Returning To Michigan?

By Brandon BrownApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17058333_168388427_lowres
Football

Green Bay Packers QB Slams Michigan State

By Christopher BreilerApr 22, 2022
DSC_1846
Football

Blake Corum Earns Incredible Honor

By Christopher BreilerApr 21, 2022