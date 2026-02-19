Michigan Basketball Star Adds Major Accolade to Standout Season

On Thursday (Feb. 19) afternoon, the Naismith Awards announced its 2026 College Basketball Player of the Year Late-Season Team, featuring 30 of the top players from this season. Michigan basketball star Yaxel Lendeborg made the list.

Lendeborg has been vital to the No. 1 Wolverines' success all season, leading the team in points (14.4), rebounds (7.5), steals (1.2) and minutes (28.8) per game. The 6’9” forward is shooting 50% from the floor, 30.6% from deep and 82.9% from the charity stripe, while also dishing out 3.2 assists per game.

Heading into the season, the hype for Lendeborg was real. The UAB transfer was a preseason All-Big Ten Team selection and also an AP preseason All-American. The hype was well deserved, while with UAB, Lendeborg was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection and two-time American Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Now, with the Wolverines, it looks like the Pennsauken, N.J. native is trending to add to those accolades, trending towards All-Conference and potentially All-American honors in his final year of college hoops.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dribbles on UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) in the first half at Crisler Center.

It could be argued that if Lendeforg were on any other team, his numbers could be even more impressive. But with the depth and unselfishness of the Wolverines, a multitude of players could have a big performance on any given night.

In his best game of the season, Lendeborg finished with a season-best 29 points, three blocks, two steals, nine assists and eight rebounds, nearly finishing with a 30-point triple-double to lead the Wolverines past Maryland (Dec. 13). In college hoops, triple-doubles are rare, let alone nearly having 30 points and almost doing it. In that game, he also knocked down four three-pointers.

In the last 10 years, Michigan has had one All-American, Hunter Dickinson (2021). Prior to that, Trey Burke (2013) and Nik Stauskas (2014) were the last two to receive those honors, an impressive accomplishment if Lendeborg is able to become just the fourth Wolverine to do so since 2000.

Michigan's Trey Burke scores against Slippery Rock's Jermaine Edwards during the second half Nov. 9, 2012 at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor.

Lendeborg will look to continue his impressive run on Saturday, when Michigan takes on Duke at 6:30 p.m. EST in Washington, D.C.

