There Are Many Reasons Why Chaundee Brown Jr. Is The Heartbeat Of Michigan Basketball

Even though Chaundee Brown Jr. has only been in Ann Arbor for one season, he's Michigan's unsung hero.

He's not a starter.

He's not the top scorer on the team. In fact, he's not the second- or third-highest scorer either.

He's only been in Ann Arbor for about eight months.

But Chaundee Brown Jr. is one of the biggest reasons why Michigan basketball is rolling and ready to return to the floor per his head coach and teammates.

Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers, fifth-year senior big man Austin Davis and sophomore wing Franz Wagner all praised Brown for his grit, work ethic, leadership, personality and more. They were all asked about Brown at different times and essentially gave identical answers. Howard closed his remarks about Brown with a perfect summation of everyone's thoughts.

"We wouldn't be where we are if it wasn't for Chaundee Brown," Juwan Howard said during his most recent press conference.

Brown is good enough to be a starter. Hell, he was at Wake Forest before arriving at Michigan. He's averaging 8.8 points per game while playing just about 20 minutes per contest, he rebounds, he shoots threes and most importantly, he guards and hustles. His efforts have rubbed off on the rest of the team and if Michigan comes out later today firing on all cylinders after a two-week plus layoff, he's definitely going to be a reason why.