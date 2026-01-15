Michigan targets future QB with offer to top-ranked 2028 prospect
In this story:
Four-star quarterback Christopher Vargas (class of 2028) announced on Thursday afternoon via X that he has officially received an offer from the University of Michigan.
Vargas is currently a sophomore at St. John’s Prep in Lawrence, Ma. The offer from the Wolverines marks his 11th Division I offer.
On3 currently has the 6-4 quarterback projected to go to Penn State, with a 42.7 percent chance, followed by Boston College at 3 percent. They have him ranked as the top recruit in the state of Massachusetts and the second-highest-ranked quarterback in the country. Overall, he is the 11th-ranked recruit in his class.
Ohio State, Syracuse, Illinois, Auburn and Texas A&M, among others, have offered Vargas.
As a freshman in high school (2024), he threw for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, while only throwing three interceptions. He also competes in track and field and baseball.
Scouting Report (via Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)
Lanky pocket passer that wins with ball placement. Utilizes clean mechanics to generate impressive torque. Frequently fires from a firm base as he frames up targets. Slick working off play-action and has distributed from a myriad of formations. Not the most dynamic mover, but will take a hit. Must keep progressing, but has the ingredients to be a high-level facilitator.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2