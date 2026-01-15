Michigan targets future QB with offer to top-ranked 2028 prospect

Four-star quarterback Christopher Vargas (class of 2028) announced on Thursday afternoon via X that he has officially received an offer from the University of Michigan.

Vargas is currently a sophomore at St. John’s Prep in Lawrence, Ma. The offer from the Wolverines marks his 11th Division I offer.

On3 currently has the 6-4 quarterback projected to go to Penn State, with a 42.7 percent chance, followed by Boston College at 3 percent. They have him ranked as the top recruit in the state of Massachusetts and the second-highest-ranked quarterback in the country. Overall, he is the 11th-ranked recruit in his class.

Ohio State, Syracuse, Illinois, Auburn and Texas A&M, among others, have offered Vargas.

As a freshman in high school (2024), he threw for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, while only throwing three interceptions. He also competes in track and field and baseball.

Scouting Report (via Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Lanky pocket passer that wins with ball placement. Utilizes clean mechanics to generate impressive torque. Frequently fires from a firm base as he frames up targets. Slick working off play-action and has distributed from a myriad of formations. Not the most dynamic mover, but will take a hit. Must keep progressing, but has the ingredients to be a high-level facilitator.